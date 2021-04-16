Log in
BNY Mellon : Declares Dividends

04/16/2021 | 06:31am EDT
NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on May 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2021.

Preferred – the following dividends for the noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, liquidation preference $100,000 per share, for the dividend period ending in June 2021, in each case payable on June 21, 2021 to holders of record as of the close of business on June 5, 2021:

  • $1,011.11 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $10.111111 per Normal Preferred Capital Security of Mellon Capital IV, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock);
  • $2,250.00 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock (equivalent to $22.500000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock);
  • $911.68 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.116759 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series E Preferred Stock); and
  • $925.00 per share on the Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock).

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle.  Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries.  As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.  BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments.  BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK).  Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com.  Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

© PRNewswire 2021
