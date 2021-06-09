Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon's Pershing Reimagines Its Integration Portal

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing ("Pershing") today announced that it has launched its next generation integration portal, NetXServices. The new portal makes it easier and faster for clients to access the full spectrum of technology capabilities on the Pershing platform, empowering firms—from fintechs to large enterprises—to rapidly deploy next generation applications for their clients.

"We are building the industry's most digital-forward platform," said Ram Nagappan, Chief Information Officer, BNY Mellon's Pershing. "Firms know that when they choose us as their partner, they get access to unparalleled scale and breadth of solutions via a simple and easy-to-integrate solution. Our new portal is scaled to become an innovators' dream for building one-of-a-kind experiences—whether that's digital-first, hybrid, or advisor-led."

The NetXServices portal, part of the BNY Mellon Marketplace, provides clients and third-party providers with greater levels of transparency and ease when it comes to consuming and integrating with the solutions available on the Pershing platform.

The portal offers a convenient way to tap into Pershing's full suite of capabilities, including one of the fastest account opening capabilities in the market (on more than 100 available registration types), real-time trading and order management, real-time portfolio holdings and balances, and execution across a variety of asset classes.

"Pershing's flexible, open-architecture platform is the backbone of our user interface," said Kyle Ryan, Executive Vice President of Advisory Services at Personal Capital. "From digital account opening to asset movements, Pershing's technology capabilities are critical to helping us deliver our unique client experience, which has become a gold standard for many in the industry."

Pershing integrates with over 200 third-party providers, using a variety of channels including Application Programming Interfaces (API), Single Sign-On (SSO), Financial Information Exchange (FIX), and Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Communication (SWIFT) connections. Through its Integration Advisory Council, Pershing collaborates closely with 15 strategic third-party providers, who represent some of the most important parts of the advisor value chain, to identify new integration opportunities and enhance the experience on its platform.

"Demand for integrations with our platform has increased three-fold over the past year," said Kit Lee, Director of Technology and Head of Integration at BNY Mellon's Pershing. "The NetXServices portal is part of our multi-year investment in integration and will become a critical hub for firms looking for easy access to our capabilities and data."

Pershing's NetXServices portal provides information on the use case for integrations available on the platform so clients can easily identify their preferred solutions based on their unique needs. It also features in-depth guidelines to alleviate the need for technical support and significantly streamline product development all the way from business concept to development and full implementation.

Firms using Pershing's NetXServices are also be able to scale their digital experiences by tapping into the full breadth of services and data offered via the BNY Mellon Marketplace, which includes the recently launched real-time electronic payment solution, as well as BNY Mellon ESG Data Analytics, Cash Management, and Card and Account Management solutions, among many others.

ABOUT BNY MELLON'S PERSHING

BNY Mellon's Pershing is a leading provider of clearing and custody services. We are uniquely positioned to help complex financial services firms transform their businesses, drive growth, maximize efficiency, and manage risk and regulation.

Wealth management and institutional firms outsource to us for trading and settlement services, investment solutions, bank and brokerage custody, middle and back office support, data insights, and business consulting.

Pershing brings together high-touch service, an open digital platform and the BNY Mellon enterprise to deliver a differentiated experience for every client.

Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. With offices around the world, Pershing has over $2 trillion in assets and millions of investor accounts. Pershing affiliates include Albridge Solutions, Inc. and Lockwood Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @Pershing.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

