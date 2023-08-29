The Bank of Nova Scotia is a bank in the Americas. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. Its segments include Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management and Global Banking and Markets. Canadian Banking segment provides a suite of financial advice and banking solutions to retail, small business and commercial banking customers. International Banking segment is a diverse franchise with retail, corporate and commercial customers. Global Wealth Management segment is focused on delivering wealth management advice and solutions. Global Banking and Markets segment provides corporate clients with lending and transaction services, investment banking advice and access to capital markets.

Sector Banks