Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Bank of Nova Scotia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Nova Scotia : COVID Protocols for In-Person Meeting

03/30/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

At Scotiabank, we are committed to protecting the safety of our employees, shareholders, communities and other stakeholders. The health and safety protocols in place at the annual meeting closely align with the latest expert advice and local guidelines.

  • • Any attendee who is feeling ill, whether experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or the common cold, flu or any other illness, is advised to remain home and use remote participation options available to you.

  • • We are limiting capacity in the meeting room and attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

  • • We encourage attendees to considering masking, especially if you are at a higher risk of severe illness due to being immune compromised, high risk, or unvaccinated against COVID-19 - and also if you are more comfortable wearing one.

  • • Information will be collected at registration for contact tracing purposes.

  • • Food and beverages will not be served during the annual meeting.

    Outside food and beverage are not permitted on site.

A simultaneous webcast of the meeting is also being offered to allow shareholders to attend the meeting online, vote their shares and submit questions.

Visit www.scotiabank.com/annualmeeting for more information.

® Registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia

Disclaimer

The Bank of Nova Scotia published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
02:15pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : COVID Protocols for In-Person Meeting
PU
03/28BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/ - Form 6..
PU
03/28Scotiabank increases size of share buyback to 36 million from 24 million
AQ
03/28Bank of Nova Scotia Expands Size of Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
03/28BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BRIEF : Amends Normal Course Issuer Bid; Increasing Number of Common S..
MT
03/28Scotiabank Amends Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
03/28Bank of Nova Scotia Gets Green Light to Increase Buyback Program
DJ
03/25Scotiabank recognized for executive gender diversity on The Globe and Mail's Women Lead..
AQ
03/24Scotiabank, MD Financial Management Inc. and the Canadian Medical Association announce ..
AQ
03/24Scotiabank launches Ethics Assistant, a new tool that strengthens commitment to driving..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 32 583 M 26 115 M 26 115 M
Net income 2022 9 944 M 7 970 M 7 970 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 111 B 88 898 M 88 898 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 89 782
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 92,17 CAD
Average target price 97,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Group Head
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Michael Zerbs Group Head-Technology & Operations
Ashley Veasey Global CIO-Business Technology & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA2.93%88 653
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.04%416 878
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.36%350 337
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%186 007