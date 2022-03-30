Bank of Nova Scotia : COVID Protocols for In-Person Meeting

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

At Scotiabank, we are committed to protecting the safety of our employees, shareholders, communities and other stakeholders. The health and safety protocols in place at the annual meeting closely align with the latest expert advice and local guidelines.

• Any attendee who is feeling ill, whether experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or the common cold, flu or any other illness, is advised to remain home and use remote participation options available to you.

• We are limiting capacity in the meeting room and attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

• We encourage attendees to considering masking, especially if you are at a higher risk of severe illness due to being immune compromised, high risk, or unvaccinated against COVID-19 - and also if you are more comfortable wearing one.

• Information will be collected at registration for contact tracing purposes.

• Food and beverages will not be served during the annual meeting. Outside food and beverage are not permitted on site.

A simultaneous webcast of the meeting is also being offered to allow shareholders to attend the meeting online, vote their shares and submit questions.

Visit www.scotiabank.com/annualmeeting for more information.

