Bank of Nova Scotia : Documént Financiére

Forward-looking statements From time to time, our public communications often include oral or written forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other communications. In addition, representatives of the Bank may include forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements made in this document, the Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Bank's 2021 Annual Report under the headings "Outlook" and in other statements regarding the Bank's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, the regulatory environment in which the Bank operates, anticipated financial results, and the outlook for the Bank's businesses and for the Canadian, U.S. and global economies. Such statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "foresee," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "goal," "project," and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "may," "should," "would" and "could."
By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct and that our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals will not be achieved.
We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of risk factors, many of which are beyond our control and effects of which can be difficult to predict, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations, targets, estimates or intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.
The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: general economic and market conditions in the countries in which we operate; changes in currency and interest rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Bank and its affiliates; changes in monetary, fiscal, or economic policy and tax legislation and interpretation; changes in laws and regulations or in supervisory expectations or requirements, including capital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effect of such changes on funding costs; changes to our credit ratings; operational and infrastructure risks; reputational risks; the accuracy and completeness of information the Bank receives on customers and counterparties; the timely development and introduction of new products and services, and the extent to which products or services previously sold by the Bank require the Bank to incur liabilities or absorb losses not contemplated at their origination; our ability to execute our strategic plans, including the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and
the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations on these estimates; global capital markets activity; the Bank's ability to attract, develop and retain key executives; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behaviour to which the Bank is exposed; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Bank's information technology, internet, network access, or other voice or data communications systems or services; increased competition in the geographic and in business areas in which we operate, including through internet and mobile banking and non-traditional competitors; exposure related to significant litigation and regulatory matters; climate change and other environmental and social risks, including sustainability that may arise, including from the Bank's business activities; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, financial market conditions and the Bank's business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects; and the Bank's anticipation of and success in managing the risks implied by the foregoing. A substantial amount of the Bank's business involves making loans or otherwise committing resources to specific companies, industries or countries. Unforeseen events affecting such borrowers, industries or countries could have a material adverse effect on the Bank's financial results, businesses, financial condition or liquidity. These and other factors may cause the Bank's actual performance to differ materially from that contemplated by forward-looking statements. The Bank cautions that the preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors could also adversely affect the Bank's results, for more information, please see the "Risk Management" section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report, as may be updated by quarterly reports.
Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the 2021 Annual Report under the headings "Outlook", as updated by quarterly reports. The "Outlook" sections are based on the Bank's views and the actual outcome is uncertain. Readers should consider the above-noted factors when reviewing these sections. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Bank and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting the Bank's shareholders and analysts in understanding the Bank's financial position, objectives and priorities, and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by law, the Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf.
Additional information relating to the Bank, including the Bank's Annual Information Form, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.comand on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
2
Opening Remarks
Strong performance in Personal and Commercial Banking
Net interest income driven by robust loan growth
Brian Porter President & CEO
Conservatively provisioned for less favourable macroeconomic forecast
3
Q3/22
Financial
Results
Raj Viswanathan Group Head & CFO
4
Q3 2022 Financial Performance
$MM, except EPS
Q3/22
Y/Y
Q/Q
YEAR-OVER-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Reported
• EPS up 5% (adjusted up 4%)
Net Income
$2,594
2%
(6%)
• Pre-tax,pre-provision profit down 1%
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Profit1
$3,608
(1%)
(5%)
Diluted EPS
$2.09
5%
(3%)
o Aggregate of the four business lines, PTPP was up 3%
Revenue
$7,799
1%
(2%)
• Revenue up 1%
Expenses
$4,191
2%
1%
o Net interest income up 11%, driven by asset growth
Productivity Ratio2
53.7%
90 bps
130 bps
Net Interest Margin3
2.22%
(1 bp)
(1 bp)
across all business lines
PCL Ratio2
22 bps
(2 bps)
9 bps
o Non-interest income down 12%
PCL Ratio on Impaired Loans2
21 bps
(32 bps)
(3 bps)
o Lower market sensitive revenues
Adjusted3
o Higher banking and insurance revenues
Net Income
$2,611
2%
(6%)
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Profit
$3,632
(1%)
(5%)
• NIM down 1 bp Q/Q
Diluted EPS
$2.10
4%
(4%)
o Slower pace of asset repricing compared to liabilities
Expenses
$4,167
2%
1%
o Customers shifting to higher yielding deposit products
Productivity Ratio
53.4%
90 bps
130 bps
• Expenses up 2%, driven by higher personnel costs,
share-based compensation and business growth expenses
• Strong reported ROE of 15.3% (adjusted ROE3 of 15.4%)
REPORTED NET INCOME YEAR-OVER-YEAR($MM)
REPORTED NET INCOME4 BY BUSINESS SEGMENT ($MM)
459
(417)
(32)
136
+12%
Q3/21
Q3/22
(94)
-4%
-26%
+30%
2,542
2,594
1,079
1,213
390
376
513
378
481
625
Q3/21 Net interest
Non-interest
PCLs Non-interest Taxes
Q3/22
Canadian Banking
Global Wealth
Global Banking and
International Banking
Income
income
expenses
Management
Markets
(Constant FX) 3
1 Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Profit defined as revenues less expenses
2 Refer to page 51 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, available on http://www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such
explanation is incorporated by reference hereto
5
3 Refer to non-GAAP measures on page 4 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, available on http://www.sedar.com
4 Attributable to equity holders of the Bank
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
The Bank of Nova Scotia published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 09:45:05 UTC.