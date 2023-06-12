Advanced search
    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:15:01 2023-06-12 am EDT
66.12 CAD   -0.02%
10:55aBank Of Nova Scotia : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE - Form 6-K
PU
06/09Abrdn Latin American Income Fund Repays GBP6 Million Credit Facility
MT
06/08Credit Suisse Reviews Canadian Banks' Q2 Results -- Upgrades TD to Outperform, Raises Target to $88 (From $85)
MT
Bank of Nova Scotia : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE - Form 6-K

06/12/2023 | 10:55am EDT
INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

This report on Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in The Bank of Nova Scotia's registration statement on Form F-3 (FileNo. 333-261476) and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Bank of Nova Scotia published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 14:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 32 774 M 24 590 M 24 590 M
Net income 2023 8 521 M 6 393 M 6 393 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,68x
Yield 2023 6,33%
Capitalization 79 235 M 59 450 M 59 450 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 91 030
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Lawren Scott Thomson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Group Head
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Shawn Rose Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael Zerbs Group Head-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-0.32%59 450
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 072
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.96%239 804
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.62%233 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.11%166 506
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.03%158 081
