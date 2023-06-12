Bank of Nova Scotia : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE - Form 6-K

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE
This report on Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in The Bank of Nova Scotia's registration statement on Form F-3 (FileNo. 333-261476) and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.
Disclaimer
The Bank of Nova Scotia published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 14:54:04 UTC.