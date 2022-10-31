Bank of Nova Scotia : Issuer Document

THE COVERED BONDS HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY CANADA MORTGAGE AND HOUSING CORPORATION (CMHC) NOR HAS CMHC PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS FINAL TERMS DOCUMENT. THE COVERED BONDS ARE NEITHER INSURED NOR GUARANTEED BY CMHC OR THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA OR ANY OTHER AGENCY THEREOF.
Issue of EUR 2,000,000,000 Covered Bonds due 31 October 2024
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed as to payments of interest and principal by
Scotiabank Covered Bond Guarantor Limited Partnership
under the CAD100 billion
Global Registered Covered Bond Program
PART A
CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein will be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions set forth in the Prospectus dated 6 October 2022, which constitutes a base prospectus (the Prospectus) for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the final terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus in order to obtain all relevant information. The Prospectus is available for viewing at www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-newshome.htmland copies of the Prospectus are available free of charge to the public at the Executive Offices of the Issuer and from the specified office of each of the Paying Agents.
1.
(a)
Issuer:
The Bank of Nova Scotia
(b)
Guarantor:
Scotiabank Covered Bond Guarantor Limited A9.4.1.1
Partnership
2
2.
(a)
Series Number:
CBL 50
(b)
Tranche Number:
1
(c)
Series which Covered Bonds will be
Not Applicable
consolidated and form a single
Series with:
Date on which the Covered Bonds will be consolidated and form a single Series with the Series specified above:
Specified Currency or Currencies:
Aggregate Nominal Amount of Covered Bonds admitted to trading:
Series:
Tranche:
Issue Price:
(a) Specified Denominations:
Calculation Amount:
(a) Issue Date:
Interest Commencement Date:
(a) Final Maturity Date:
Extended Due for Payment Date of
GuaranteedAmounts corresponding to the Final Redemption Amount under the Covered Bond Guarantee:
Interest Basis:
Not Applicable
Euro ("EUR")
EUR 2,000,000,000
EUR 2,000,000,000
99.956 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
EUR 100,000 and integral multiples of EUR 1,000 in excess thereof
EUR 1,000
31 October 2022
Issue Date
31 October 2024
31 October 2025
Interest accrues from and including the Issue Date to, but excluding, the Final Maturity Date at a rate of
3.05 per cent. per annum Fixed Rate payable annually in arrear.
Interest accrues from and including the Final Maturity Date to, but excluding, the Extended Due for Payment Date at a rate of 1 month EURIBOR +
0.29 per cent. Floating Rate payable monthly in arrear
3
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/Payment Basis:
Put/Call Options:
Date of Board approval for issuance of Covered Bonds (if not already disclosed in item 2 under General Information in the Prospectus):
Redemption at par
Fixed to Floating
Paragraph 14 is applicable for the period from and including the Interest Commencement Date to but excluding the Final Maturity Date
Paragraph 15 is applicable for the period from and including the Final Maturity Date to but excluding the Extended Due for Payment Date
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
14.
Fixed Rate Covered Bond Provisions:
Applicable from and including the Issue Date to but
excluding the Final Maturity Date
(a)
Rate(s) of Interest:
3.05 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear
on each Interest Payment Date
(b)
Interest Payment Date(s):
31 October in each year, commencing on 31 October
2023, up to and including the Final Maturity Date
(c)
Business Day Convention:
Following Business Day Convention to and
including the Final Maturity Date
(d)
Additional Business Centre(s):
In addition to TARGET2, London, Toronto and New
York
(e)
Fixed Coupon Amount(s):
EUR 30.50 per Calculation Amount payable on each
Interest Payment Date
(f)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(g)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/Actual (ICMA) (not adjusted)
(h)
Determination Date(s):
31 October in each year
(i)
Other terms relating to the method
Not Applicable
of calculating interest for Fixed
Rate Covered Bonds:
15.
Floating Rate Covered Bond Provisions:
Applicable from and including the Final Maturity
Date to, but excluding, the Extended Due for
Payment Date, if
applicable in respect of the
Extended Due for
Payment Date of Guaranteed
4
Specified Period(s):
Specified Interest Payment Date(s):
First Interest Payment Date:
Business Day Convention:
Additional Business Centre(s):
Manner in which the Rate of Interest and Interest Amount is to be determined:
Amounts corresponding to the Final Redemption Amount under the Covered Bond Guarantee
Not Applicable
31st calendar day of each month from but excluding the Final Maturity Date to and including the earlier of:
the date on which the Covered Bonds are redeemed in full; and
the Extended Due for Payment Date
29 November 2024
Modified Following Business Day Convention
In addition to TARGET2, London, Toronto and New York
Screen Rate Determination
Calculation Agent (if other than Not Applicable Bank of Nova Scotia):
(h)
Screen Rate Determination:
Applicable
Reference Rate:
1-month EURIBOR
Interest Determination Date(s):
The second TARGET2 Business Day prior to the
start of each Interest Period
Calculation Method:
Not Applicable
Observation Method:
Not Applicable
Relevant Screen Page:
Reuters EURIBOR 01
SONIA Compounded Index:
Not Applicable
Relevant Number:
Not Applicable
Observation Look-Back Period:
Not Applicable
Observation Period Shift:
Not Applicable
2021 Relevant
ISDA
Definitions
Not Applicable
(Condition
4.2(g)
Benchmark
Discontinuation (ARRC)):
(i)
ISDA Determination:
Not Applicable
(j)
Floating
Rate
Covered Bond
+0.29 per cent. per annum
Margin(s):
5
