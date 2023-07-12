Conformed Copy
UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom (the "UK") by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point
- of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by
Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended, the "EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA (as amended, the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
117529559 v1
Final Terms dated 10 July 2023
The Bank of Nova Scotia
LEI: L3I9ZG2KFGXZ61BMYR72
Issue of €500,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due July 2024
under the U.S.$30,000,000,000
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
This document constitutes the final terms relating to the issue of Notes described herein.
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the prospectus dated 30 June 2023 which constitutes a base prospectus (the "Prospectus") for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Prospectus in order to obtain all relevant information. The Prospectus is available for viewing during normal office hours at the office of the Fiscal Agent, Registrar and Transfer Agent and copies may be obtained from the principal office of the Issuer and may also be viewed on the website of the Regulatory News Service operated by the London Stock Exchange at http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.htmlunder the name of the Issuer.
INVESTORS SHOULD REFER TO THE SECTION HEADED "RISK FACTORS" IN THE PROSPECTUS FOR A DISCUSSION OF CERTAIN MATTERS THAT SHOULD BE CONSIDERED WHEN MAKING A DECISION TO INVEST IN THE NOTES.
1.
(i)
Issuer:
The Bank of Nova Scotia
(ii)
Branch of Account:
Head Office, Toronto
2.
(i)
Series Number:
440
(ii)
Tranche Number:
1
(iii)
Date on which the Notes will be
Not Applicable
consolidated and form a single Series:
3.
Specified Currency or Currencies:
Euro ("€")
4.
Aggregate Principal Amount:
€500,000,000
5.
Issue Price:
100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal Amount
6.
(i)
Specified Denomination:
€100,000
(ii)
Calculation Amount:
€100,000
7.
(i)
Issue Date:
12 July 2023
(ii)
Interest Commencement Date:
Issue Date
2
8.
Maturity Date:
Interest Payment Date falling in or nearest to July
2024
9.
Interest Basis:
€STR + 0.35 per cent. Floating Rate
10.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Redemption at par
11.
Change of Interest:
Not Applicable
12.
Put/Call Options:
Not Applicable
13.
Status of the Notes:
Senior Notes
14.
Bail-inable Notes:
No
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
15.
Fixed Rate Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
16.
Floating Rate Note Provisions
Applicable
(i)
Interest Period Dates:
Each Interest Payment Date
(ii)
Interest Payment Dates:
12 January, 12 April, and 12 July and 12 October in
each year commencing 12 October 2023, subject to
adjustment for calculation of interest and for
payment purposes in accordance with the Business
Day Convention set out in paragraph (iii) below
(iii)
Business Day Convention:
Modified Following Business Day Convention
(iv)
Business Centres:
London, New York, Toronto, T2
(v)
Manner in which the Interest Rate
Screen Rate Determination
and Interest Amount is to be
determined:
(vi)
Screen Rate Determination:
Applicable
(a)
Benchmark:
€STR
(b)
Calculation Method:
Compounded Daily Rate
(c)
Observation Method:
Not Applicable
(d)
Relevant Screen Page:
Bloomberg Page ESTRON index [go]
(e)
SONIA
Compounded
Not Applicable
Index:
(f)
Compounded Daily €STR
Observation Lookback Convention
Convention:
3
(g)
Interest
Determination
The fifth T2 Settlement Day prior to each Interest
Dates:
Payment Date
(h)
Relevant Currency:
Not Applicable
(i)
Representative Amount:
Not Applicable
(j)
Observation Look-back
Five T2 Settlement Days
Period:
(k)
Relevant Number:
Not Applicable
(l)
SORA Index
Not Applicable
Determination Time:
(vii)
ISDA Determination:
Not Applicable
(viii)
CMS Rate:
Not Applicable
(ix)
Floating Rate Spread:
Not Applicable
(x)
Margin:
+ 0.35 per cent. per annum
(xi)
Rate Multiplier:
Not Applicable
(xii)
Minimum Interest Rate:
Zero per cent. per annum
(xiii)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not Applicable
(xiv)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/360
(xv)
Effective Date:
Not Applicable
(xvi)
Calculation Agent:
The Bank of Nova Scotia
(xvii)
Benchmark- Replacement- ARRC
Not Applicable
(Condition 4(n)):
(xviii)
Linear Interpolation:
Not Applicable
17.
Zero Coupon/High Interest/Low Interest
Not Applicable
Note Provisions
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
18.
Issuer Option (Call)
Not Applicable
19.
Noteholder Option (Put)
Not Applicable
20.
Bail-inable
Notes
-
TLAC
Not Applicable
Disqualification Event Call:
4
21.
Final Redemption Amount of each Note €100,000 per Calculation Amount
22. Early Redemption Amount
Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note
€100,000 per Calculation Amount
payable on redemption for taxation reasons
or on Event of Default:
23.
Provision relating to the NVCC
Not Applicable: the Notes are not Subordinated
Automatic Conversion
Notes
(Condition 10(b))
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
24.
Form of Notes:
Registered Notes:
Registered Notes in the form of a Certificate
registered in the name of a nominee for a common
depositary for Euroclear and Clearstream,
Luxembourg
25.
New Safekeeping Structure:
No
26.
Financial Centre(s) or other special
London, New York, Toronto and T2
provisions relating to Payment Dates:
(Condition 6(h))
27.
Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be
No
attached to definitive Notes (and dates on
which such Talons mature):
- Unmatured Coupons to become void on Yes early redemption:
- Details relating to Instalment Notes: Not Applicable Instalment Amount, Instalment Date,
Maximum Instalment Amount, Minimum Instalment Amount:
30.
Redenomination
Not Applicable
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
By: "Martin Weeks"
Duly authorised
[EMTN Series 440 - Signature page to Final Terms]
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Bank of Nova Scotia published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 13:21:11 UTC.