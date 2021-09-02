Bank of Nova Scotia : New partnership supports professional development, brings financial resources to anesthesiologists

Ottawa, September 2, 2021 - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) and Scotiabank today announced a new collaboration with the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society (CAS) to help fund initiatives that create new professional development opportunities while supporting existing educational programs.

The need to clear the backlog of surgical procedures resulting from the pandemic means ongoing demands on the profession are intensifying. Even against this challenging backdrop, anesthesiologists continue to strive for better patient care, partly through continuing education. Supporting their professional development is important to advancing the specialty and, in turn, improving the well-being of communities across Canada.

Financial well-being is also an important aspect of the lives and careers of physicians and their families. As exclusive financial services partners of CAS, MD and Scotiabank will offer access to educational and financial resources tailored to the unique needs of those who care for our families before, during and after surgery.

'Supporting anesthesiologists and their families by helping them achieve financial well-being is part of our long-term commitment to putting physicians first and continuously striving to deepen our understanding of their specific circumstances,' says MD CEO Daniel Labonté.

CAS Executive Director Debra Thomson says, 'Providing education and resources is of significant importance to CAS. The work of anesthesiologists is critical to patient safety, and we provide our members with access to the latest advances and innovations through professional development opportunities. Partnering with MD Financial Management and Scotiabank supports our efforts to provide members with guidance and knowledge throughout their evolution, from residency to planning for their retirement.'

As the financial services partners of nearly 30 organizations, including CAS, MD and Scotiabank are deeply committed to supporting Canada's physicians and their families.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: 'for every future' we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $60 billion in assets under management as of August 17, 2021. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in its seven subsidiaries (the MD Group of Companies). It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

About the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society

The Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society (CAS) is the national specialty society for anesthesiology in Canada. CAS was founded in 1943 as a not-for-profit, voluntary organization and is guided by its vision of transformative patient care, with its mission to serve members and advance the specialty through leadership, advocacy, education, and research. CAS represents 3,000 members (anesthesiologists, GP anesthetists, residents, Anesthesia Assistants, etc.) across Canada and around the world.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Katie O'Dell

Director, Communications Global Wealth Management,

Scotiabank | Global Communications

647 472-5857

katie.odell@scotiabank.com

Yali N'Diaye

Communications Manager

MD Financial Management Inc.

367 995-8877

yali.ndiaye@md.ca

Debra Thomson

Executive Director

Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society

416 480-0602

dthomson@cas.ca