    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:27:52 2023-02-28 am EST
68.58 CAD   -4.13%
Bank of Nova Scotia On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:26aBMO Q1 Results Likely Viewed as Modest Positive, Barclays Says
MT
Bank of Nova Scotia Down as Higher Provisions Drag 1Q Results Lower
DJ
Bank of Nova Scotia On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

02/28/2023 | 11:14am EST
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is currently at $50.12, down $2.58 or 4.9%


--Would be lowest close since Jan. 6, 2023, when it closed at $49.98

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.05%

--Currently down nine of the past 10 days

--Down 7.41% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Sept. 2022, when it fell 13.96%

--Up 2.33% year-to-date

--Down 32.8% from its all-time closing high of $74.58 on March 22, 2022

--Down 29.69% from 52 weeks ago (March 1, 2022), when it closed at $71.28

--Down 32.8% from its 52-week closing high of $74.58 on March 22, 2022

--Up 8.27% from its 52-week closing low of $46.29 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as low as $49.36; lowest intraday level since Jan. 6, 2023, when it hit $49.13

--Down 6.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 6.7%


All data as of 10:57:21 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1113ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.26% 0.6323 Delayed Quote.0.50%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.53% 1.1345 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.15% 0.6883 Delayed Quote.1.46%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.31% 0.135152 Delayed Quote.0.95%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.07% 13.3 Delayed Quote.0.61%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.09% 0.9935 Delayed Quote.0.30%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.01% 11.925 Delayed Quote.1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.26% 0.011353 Delayed Quote.1.54%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.07% 0.6879 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.66% 0.5805 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.17% 0.012509 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.09% 0.6952 Delayed Quote.1.32%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.30% 0.089871 Delayed Quote.0.94%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -4.22% 68.575 Delayed Quote.7.82%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.04% 0.93609 Delayed Quote.1.73%
Bank of Nova Scotia On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:26aBMO Q1 Results Likely Viewed as Modest Positive, Barclays Says
MT
Bank of Nova Scotia Down as Higher Provisions Drag 1Q Results Lower
DJ
09:26aSector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
09:14aNational Bank with First Look at Scotiabank's Q1, Notes Broad-based Miss
MT
08:45aScotiabank Q1 Adjusted EPS Misses Forecast, Provision for Credit Losses Rises; Barclays..
MT
08:34aBank Of Nova Scotia : CONSOLIDATED CAPITALIZATION OF THE BANK - Form 6-K
PU
08:22aBank Of Nova Scotia : Earnings Coverage on Subordinated Indebtedness and Preferred Shares ..
PU
08:15aTranscript : The Bank of Nova Scotia, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
08:11aBank Of Nova Scotia : CERTIFICATION OF INTERIM FILINGS FULL CERTIFICATE - Form 6-K
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 33 615 M 24 749 M 24 749 M
Net income 2023 9 484 M 6 983 M 6 983 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,02x
Yield 2023 5,86%
Capitalization 85 246 M 62 763 M 62 763 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 90 979
Free-Float 100,0%
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 71,53 CAD
Average target price 78,31 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawren Scott Thomson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Group Head
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Shawn Rose Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael Zerbs Group Head-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA7.82%62 763
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%418 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.74%210 284
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%177 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.82%156 347