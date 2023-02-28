Bank of Nova Scotia On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is currently at $50.12, down $2.58 or 4.9%

--Would be lowest close since Jan. 6, 2023, when it closed at $49.98

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.05%

--Currently down nine of the past 10 days

--Down 7.41% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Sept. 2022, when it fell 13.96%

--Up 2.33% year-to-date

--Down 32.8% from its all-time closing high of $74.58 on March 22, 2022

--Down 29.69% from 52 weeks ago (March 1, 2022), when it closed at $71.28

--Down 32.8% from its 52-week closing high of $74.58 on March 22, 2022

--Up 8.27% from its 52-week closing low of $46.29 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as low as $49.36; lowest intraday level since Jan. 6, 2023, when it hit $49.13

--Down 6.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 6.7%

All data as of 10:57:21 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

