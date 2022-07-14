Bank of Nova Scotia On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS ) is currently at $54.28, down $2.85 or 4.99%

--Would be lowest close since Feb. 3, 2021, when it closed at $54.05

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.05%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 6.94% over this period

--Longest losing streak since July 6, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 7.4%

--Down 8.33% month-to-date

--Down 24.29% year-to-date

--Down 27.22% from its all-time closing high of $74.58 on March 22, 2022

--Down 13.69% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2021), when it closed at $62.89

--Down 27.22% from its 52-week closing high of $74.58 on March 22, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $54.25; lowest intraday level since Feb. 4, 2021, when it hit $54.05

--Down 5.04% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 6.7%

All data as of 1:23:29 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1340ET