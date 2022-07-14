Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Bank of Nova Scotia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:22 2022-07-14 pm EDT
71.94 CAD   -2.86%
01:41pBank of Nova Scotia On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/13Bank of Canada's jumbo rate hike set to slow lenders' earnings growth
RE
07/13Scotiabank increases prime lending rate
AQ
Bank of Nova Scotia On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

07/14/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS ) is currently at $54.28, down $2.85 or 4.99%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 3, 2021, when it closed at $54.05

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.05%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 6.94% over this period

--Longest losing streak since July 6, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 7.4%

--Down 8.33% month-to-date

--Down 24.29% year-to-date

--Down 27.22% from its all-time closing high of $74.58 on March 22, 2022

--Down 13.69% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2021), when it closed at $62.89

--Down 27.22% from its 52-week closing high of $74.58 on March 22, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $54.25; lowest intraday level since Feb. 4, 2021, when it hit $54.05

--Down 5.04% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 6.7%


All data as of 1:23:29 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1340ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.46% 0.6627 Delayed Quote.0.05%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.09% 1.1619 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.62% 0.7497 Delayed Quote.4.41%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.02% 0.145729 Delayed Quote.1.71%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.12% 13.192 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.15% 0.98554 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.26% 12.5237 Delayed Quote.6.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.22% 0.01232 Delayed Quote.0.89%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.66% 0.7069 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.52% 0.60232 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.86% 0.016906 Delayed Quote.38.42%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.60% 0.7012 Delayed Quote.3.18%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.23% 0.092986 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -2.86% 71.94 Delayed Quote.-17.30%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.27% 0.98314 Delayed Quote.7.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 32 517 M 24 747 M 24 747 M
Net income 2022 10 105 M 7 691 M 7 691 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,77x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 88 375 M 67 260 M 67 260 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 90 619
Free-Float 99,0%
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Group Head
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Michael Zerbs Group Head-Technology & Operations
Ashley Veasey Global CIO-Business Technology & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-17.30%68 196
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.66%328 685
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.51%248 474
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%223 267
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.30%163 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.47%148 089