Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Bank of Nova Scotia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-04 pm EDT
67.07 CAD   -0.49%
05:59pBank Of Nova Scotia : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
05:34pScotiabank Announces Election of Directors
AQ
04/03Hamilton ETFs Brief; Launching Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF, Claiming It is "Canada's Lowest Cost Canadian Bank ETF"
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Nova Scotia : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

04/04/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

in accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102

Continuous Disclosure Obligations

The following matters were voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Bank of Nova Scotia (the "Bank") held on April 4, 2023. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of the 191st Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular available at www.scotiabank.com in the Investor Relations section.

1.

Election of Directors

Each of the 12 nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular was elected as a Director of the Bank.

Nominee

Votes For % For Votes
Withheld 		%
Withheld

Nora A. Aufreiter

564,799,596 97.50 % 14,495,611 2.50 %

Guillermo E. Babatz

568,581,251 98.15 % 10,713,956 1.85 %

Scott B. Bonham

562,662,387 97.13 % 16,632,818 2.87 %

Daniel (Don) H. Callahan

563,080,117 97.20 % 16,215,088 2.80 %

W. Dave Dowrich

564,904,575 97.52 % 14,390,630 2.48 %

Lynn K. Patterson

568,637,004 98.16 % 10,658,202 1.84 %

Michael D. Penner

561,628,800 96.95 % 17,666,406 3.05 %

Una M. Power

567,600,056 97.98 % 11,695,150 2.02 %

Aaron W. Regent

554,746,061 95.76 % 24,549,144 4.24 %

Calin Rovinescu

563,230,118 97.23 % 16,064,464 2.77 %

L. Scott Thomson

571,024,663 98.57 % 8,270,542 1.43 %

Benita M. Warmbold

551,986,405 95.29 % 27,300,561 4.71 %
2.

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP were appointed as auditors of the Bank.

Votes For

% For Votes Withheld % Withheld

515,805,337

86.36% 81,463,836 13.64%
3.

Advisory vote on non-binding resolution on executive compensation approach

Votes For

% For Votes Against % Against

530,738,440

91.62% 48,554,860 8.38%
4.

Shareholder Proposal No. 1

Votes For

% For Votes Against % Against Abstentions*

95,476,442

17.49% 450,492,236 82.51% 33,315,998
5.

Shareholder Proposal No. 2

Votes For

% For Votes Against % Against Abstentions*

142,838,908

24.95% 429,548,514 75.05% 6,899,790
*

An abstention is counted as present for quorum purposes but is not counted as a vote cast in determining whether the requisite majority of votes cast has approved the proposal.

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Bank of Nova Scotia published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 21:58:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
05:59pBank Of Nova Scotia : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
05:34pScotiabank Announces Election of Directors
AQ
04/03Hamilton ETFs Brief; Launching Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF, Claiming ..
MT
04/03National Bank on 21st Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference Takeaways
MT
04/03Bank of Canada Survey Suggests Inflation Expectations Have Eased
DJ
04/03DBRS Morningstar Releases February 2023 Canadian Covered Bond Report
AQ
04/03THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/02Banks face rising shareholder pressure through climate resolutions as AGMs loom
AQ
03/29BMO Capital on Canadian Banking Segment Q1/23 Scorecard
MT
03/29UIL sells holdings in both AssetCo and BNK Banking
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 33 109 M 24 614 M 24 614 M
Net income 2023 8 945 M 6 650 M 6 650 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,13x
Yield 2023 6,25%
Capitalization 80 324 M 59 714 M 59 714 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 91 264
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 67,07 CAD
Average target price 73,42 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawren Scott Thomson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Group Head
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Shawn Rose Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael Zerbs Group Head-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA1.60%59 722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.94%383 107
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.24%219 841
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 187
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.65%142 472
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer