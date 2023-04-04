Bank of Nova Scotia : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

in accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102

Continuous Disclosure Obligations

The following matters were voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Bank of Nova Scotia (the "Bank") held on April 4, 2023. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of the 191st Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular available at www.scotiabank.com in the Investor Relations section.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the 12 nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular was elected as a Director of the Bank.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Nora A. Aufreiter 564,799,596 97.50 % 14,495,611 2.50 % Guillermo E. Babatz 568,581,251 98.15 % 10,713,956 1.85 % Scott B. Bonham 562,662,387 97.13 % 16,632,818 2.87 % Daniel (Don) H. Callahan 563,080,117 97.20 % 16,215,088 2.80 % W. Dave Dowrich 564,904,575 97.52 % 14,390,630 2.48 % Lynn K. Patterson 568,637,004 98.16 % 10,658,202 1.84 % Michael D. Penner 561,628,800 96.95 % 17,666,406 3.05 % Una M. Power 567,600,056 97.98 % 11,695,150 2.02 % Aaron W. Regent 554,746,061 95.76 % 24,549,144 4.24 % Calin Rovinescu 563,230,118 97.23 % 16,064,464 2.77 % L. Scott Thomson 571,024,663 98.57 % 8,270,542 1.43 % Benita M. Warmbold 551,986,405 95.29 % 27,300,561 4.71 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP were appointed as auditors of the Bank.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 515,805,337 86.36% 81,463,836 13.64%

3. Advisory vote on non-binding resolution on executive compensation approach