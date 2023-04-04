Bank of Nova Scotia : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
04/04/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
in accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102
Continuous Disclosure Obligations
The following matters were voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Bank of Nova Scotia (the "Bank") held on April 4, 2023. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of the 191st Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular available at www.scotiabank.com in the Investor Relations section.
1.
Election of Directors
Each of the 12 nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular was elected as a Director of the Bank.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes
Withheld
%
Withheld
Nora A. Aufreiter
564,799,596
97.50
%
14,495,611
2.50
%
Guillermo E. Babatz
568,581,251
98.15
%
10,713,956
1.85
%
Scott B. Bonham
562,662,387
97.13
%
16,632,818
2.87
%
Daniel (Don) H. Callahan
563,080,117
97.20
%
16,215,088
2.80
%
W. Dave Dowrich
564,904,575
97.52
%
14,390,630
2.48
%
Lynn K. Patterson
568,637,004
98.16
%
10,658,202
1.84
%
Michael D. Penner
561,628,800
96.95
%
17,666,406
3.05
%
Una M. Power
567,600,056
97.98
%
11,695,150
2.02
%
Aaron W. Regent
554,746,061
95.76
%
24,549,144
4.24
%
Calin Rovinescu
563,230,118
97.23
%
16,064,464
2.77
%
L. Scott Thomson
571,024,663
98.57
%
8,270,542
1.43
%
Benita M. Warmbold
551,986,405
95.29
%
27,300,561
4.71
%
2.
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP were appointed as auditors of the Bank.
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
515,805,337
86.36%
81,463,836
13.64%
3.
Advisory vote on non-binding resolution on executive compensation approach
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
530,738,440
91.62%
48,554,860
8.38%
4.
Shareholder Proposal No. 1
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Abstentions*
95,476,442
17.49%
450,492,236
82.51%
33,315,998
5.
Shareholder Proposal No. 2
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Abstentions*
142,838,908
24.95%
429,548,514
75.05%
6,899,790
*
An abstention is counted as present for quorum purposes but is not counted as a vote cast in determining whether the requisite majority of votes cast has approved the proposal.
The Bank of Nova Scotia published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 21:58:21 UTC.