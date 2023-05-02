Advanced search
Bank of Nova Scotia : Scotia Wealth Management recognized as Best Domestic Private Bank in Canada by Euromoney's Global Private Banking Awards 2023

05/02/2023 | 10:53am EDT
Scotia Wealth Management recognized as Best Domestic Private Bank in Canada by Euromoney's Global Private Banking Awards 2023 May 2, 2023

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 - Scotia Wealth Management is proud to be named the Best Domestic Private Bank in Canada by Euromoney's Global Private Banking Awards 2023. The award recognizes Scotia Wealth Management for its client-focused Total Wealth Planning approach, delivering a seamless, holistic wealth management experience.

Scotia Wealth Management's multi-component Total Wealth Plan is a roadmap designed to deliver on its clients' specific needs and those of their families - from simple to complex - bringing all its specialists, strategies and tools together in one place, with the client's goals at the centre.

"This marks the fifth category win from a total of three publications for Scotia Wealth Management since last September, and we are proud that our holistic, team-based approach to wealth management is getting recognized," said Alex Besharat, Executive Vice President & Head, Canadian Wealth Management. "Bringing all our experts to the table allows us to build deeper relationships with our clients and provide them with advice across all their financial and wealth management needs."

The business has been purpose-built to offer value for clients in two key ways: bringing together investment, private banking, estate and trust and planning capabilities in a team-based approach to deliver comprehensive solutions for clients; and delivering customized, actively managed strategies aimed at generating risk-adjusted, consistent returns.

"We are bringing the Total Wealth approach to life in our international markets after much success in Canada," said Raquel Costa, Senior Vice President, International Wealth Management. "Our value proposition includes advice anchored in financial planning, personalized solutions and a holistic approach to wealth management. These differentiators have made us a leading bank in the Americas and we are committed to providing exceptional service to our clients across our markets."

To learn more about Scotia Wealth Management, please visit: www.scotiawealthmanagement.com

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at January 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

For media inquiries, please contact Kate Lessels at Kate.lessels@scotiabank.com.


The Bank of Nova Scotia published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
