Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.6 billion, or C$2.01 a share, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$1.3 billion, or C$1.04, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.90 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$2.5 billion, or C$1.99 a share, up from C$1.3 billion or C$1.04, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)