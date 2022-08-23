Bank of Nova Scotia misses quarterly profit estimates

Net income, excluding one-off items, was C$2.61 billion ($2.00 billion), or C$2.10, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$2.56 billion, or C$2.01, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.11 a share, according to Refinitiv data.

Canada's third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$2.59 billion, or C$2.09 a share, from C$2.54 billion or C$1.99, a year ago.

($1 = 1.3021 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)