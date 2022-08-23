Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Bank of Nova Scotia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-22 pm EDT
80.78 CAD   -0.57%
06:25aScotiabank Q3 EPS Normalized C$2.10 Vs Forecast C$2.11 and C$2.01 Year Ago
MT
06:17aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11aSCOTIABANK BRIEF : Says Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 11.4% as at July 31, 2022, a decrease of approximately 20 basis points from the prior quarter
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Nova Scotia misses quarterly profit estimates

08/23/2022 | 05:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman leaves a Scotiabank branch in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported third-quarter profit a touch below estimates on Tuesday, but earnings rose from a year earlier lifted by continued strength in lending both at home and in its international business.

Net income, excluding one-off items, was C$2.61 billion ($2.00 billion), or C$2.10, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$2.56 billion, or C$2.01, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.11 a share, according to Refinitiv data.

Canada's third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$2.59 billion, or C$2.09 a share, from C$2.54 billion or C$1.99, a year ago.

($1 = 1.3021 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Financials
Sales 2022 32 520 M 24 930 M 24 930 M
Net income 2022 9 971 M 7 643 M 7 643 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,69x
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 96 363 M 73 871 M 73 871 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 90 619
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 80,78 CAD
Average target price 88,34 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Group Head
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Michael Zerbs Group Head-Technology & Operations
Loretta Marcoccia Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Global Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-9.79%73 871
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.32%342 143
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.25%278 983
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.18%215 151
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.44%168 449
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 782