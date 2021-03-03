Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  The Bank of Nova Scotia    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank announces the sale of its operations in Guyana

03/03/2021 | 03:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Scotiabank announces the sale of its operations in Guyana March 3, 2021

Georgetown, Guyana - March 3, 2021 - Scotiabank announced today that it has reached an agreement for the sale of its banking operations in Guyana to First Citizens Bank Limited ('First Citizens'). The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

This transaction supports Scotiabank's strategic decision to focus on operations across its footprint where it can achieve greater scale and deliver the highest value for customers. Scotiabank's current operations in Guyana encompass four branches and approximately 180 employees. Following closing, all employees will continue to support the business.

First Citizens is one of the leading financial services groups in the English-speaking Caribbean. Headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, First Citizens offers a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services as well as wealth management, trustee and brokerage services to clients through its operations in Barbados, Costa Rica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago. The transaction supports First Citizens strategic growth across the region and leverages its strengths in innovation and excellence to the benefit of all stakeholders.

Until regulatory approvals are obtained and the transaction closes, Scotiabank's operations in Guyana will continue as usual. First Citizens and Scotiabank will work together to facilitate a smooth transition for the business.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: 'for every future', we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

For investor enquiries only:
Philip Smith
Investor Relations, Scotiabank
philip.smith@scotiabank.com
PH: (416) 863-2866


Disclaimer

The Bank of Nova Scotia published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 20:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
03:54pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA  : Scotiabank announces the sale of its operations in Guyana
PU
09:12aCanada Building Permits Increase 8.2% in January to Record Territory
DJ
03/02BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA  : Scotiabank Upgraded to Outperformer at CIBC, Says Now Is ..
MT
03/02SCOTIABANK BRIEF : Up 1.2% As Upgraded and Given $86 Price Target at CIBC As Seq..
MT
03/02BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA  : CIBC Upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia to Outperform from Neut..
MT
03/02CANADA BANKS RATINGS : At Bank of America, BMO Raised To Buy; Both CIBC and Scot..
MT
03/02CANADA BANKS RATINGS : Bank of America Has Updated Ratings on the Big Canadian B..
MT
03/02BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA  : Calling all those with a passion for hockey! Scotiabank G..
AQ
03/01BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA  : Scotia Global Asset Management announces termination of s..
AQ
03/01BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA  : Primary Offering Prospectus (SEC Filing - 424B2)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 613 M 25 019 M 25 019 M
Net income 2021 8 350 M 6 609 M 6 609 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 4,70%
Capitalization 92 922 M 73 694 M 73 542 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 89 808
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 77,84 CAD
Last Close Price 76,64 CAD
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Michael Zerbs Group Head-Technology & Operations
Ashley Veasey Global CIO-Business Technology & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA9.81%73 635
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.05%457 756
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.22%306 737
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.97%276 242
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%198 245
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.07%192 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ