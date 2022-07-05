Log in
    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:32 2022-07-05 pm EDT
74.37 CAD   -0.96%
03:00pBank of Nova Scotia on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/04THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/30BMO Capital on Canadian Banks' Corporate & Commercial Loans
MT
Bank of Nova Scotia on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

07/05/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS ) is currently at $56.58, down $2.21 or 3.76%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 18, 2021, when it closed at $56.04

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.05%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 4.99% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 24, 2022, when it fell 5.62%

--Down 21.08% year-to-date

--Down 24.14% from its all-time closing high of $74.58 on March 22, 2022

--Down 11.11% from 52 weeks ago (July 6, 2021), when it closed at $63.65

--Down 24.14% from its 52-week closing high of $74.58 on March 22, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $56.35; lowest intraday level since Feb. 19, 2021, when it hit $56.19

--Down 4.15% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 4.48%


All data as of 2:41:16 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1459ET

