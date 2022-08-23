Bank of Nova Scotia on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.T) is currently at C$77.86, down C$2.92 or 3.61%

--Would be lowest close since Aug. 9, 2022, when it closed at C$77.72

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 4.29%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 4.8% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending July 14, 2022, when it fell 4.94%

--Down 0.19% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2022, when it fell 11.19%

--Down 13.05% year-to-date

--Down 17.6% from its all-time closing high of C$94.49 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Down 2.19% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2021), when it closed at C$79.60

--Down 17.6% from its 52-week closing high of C$94.49 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 8.58% from its 52-week closing low of C$71.71 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as low as C$77.60; lowest intraday level since Aug. 9, 2022, when it hit C$77.39

--Down 3.94% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 4.96%

All data as of 11:07:23 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

