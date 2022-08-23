Log in
    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:28 2022-08-23 am EDT
77.85 CAD   -3.63%
11:09aTSX climbs on commodity stocks boost; focus on bank earnings
RE
10:00aScotiabank Falls Over 3% as Q3 EPS Normalized C$2.10 Vs Forecast C$2.11 and C$2.01 Year Ago
MT
09:06aScotiabank Sees Capital Markets Business's Expense Growth Outpace Revenue Growth In FY22, Due To Lower Trading And Advisory Revenue - Conf Call
RE
Bank of Nova Scotia on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 11:25am EDT
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.T) is currently at C$77.86, down C$2.92 or 3.61%


--Would be lowest close since Aug. 9, 2022, when it closed at C$77.72

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 4.29%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 4.8% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending July 14, 2022, when it fell 4.94%

--Down 0.19% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2022, when it fell 11.19%

--Down 13.05% year-to-date

--Down 17.6% from its all-time closing high of C$94.49 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Down 2.19% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2021), when it closed at C$79.60

--Down 17.6% from its 52-week closing high of C$94.49 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 8.58% from its 52-week closing low of C$71.71 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as low as C$77.60; lowest intraday level since Aug. 9, 2022, when it hit C$77.39

--Down 3.94% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 4.96%


All data as of 11:07:23 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1124ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.77% 0.66832 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.54% 1.14066 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.60% 0.74319 Delayed Quote.2.20%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.06% 0.140846 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.68% 12.875 Delayed Quote.-7.31%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.29% 0.96127 Delayed Quote.-7.22%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.28% 12.256 Delayed Quote.4.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.08% 0.012063 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.83% 0.7053 Delayed Quote.-11.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.70% 0.59979 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.14% 0.016026 Delayed Quote.32.06%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.20% 0.6914 Delayed Quote.1.85%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.94% 0.090856 Delayed Quote.-10.18%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -3.63% 77.85 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.28% 0.96185 Delayed Quote.5.11%
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Financials
Sales 2022 32 520 M 24 930 M 24 930 M
Net income 2022 9 971 M 7 643 M 7 643 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,69x
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 96 363 M 73 871 M 73 871 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 90 619
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 80,78 CAD
Average target price 88,34 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Group Head
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Michael Zerbs Group Head-Technology & Operations
Loretta Marcoccia Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Global Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-9.79%73 871
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.32%342 143
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.25%278 983
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.18%215 151
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.44%168 449
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 782