Canada GDP Declines 38.7% Annualized in 2Q

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Data on Friday said Canadian economic output plunged by a record amount in the second quarter, fueled by pandemic-related restrictions on activity, while also indicating a fulsome rebound is in the offing for the current three-month period.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, fell at a 38.7% annualized rate in the second quarter, to 1.820 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.386 trillion), Statistics Canada said Friday. Markets were looking for an annualized drop of 40%, according to economists at Bank of Nova Scotia. This compares with a 8.2% decline in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada also reported that GDP in June jumped 6.5% from the previous month, following a 4.8% in May. The agency estimates economic activity now sits about 9% below February's prepandemic level.

The agency added preliminary information indicates the GDP grew another 3% in July from the previous month.

The economic performance at the end of the quarter and early signs for July has prompted some analysts to predict Canada's economy will rebound robustly in the third quarter--by as much as 40% at an annual rate.

