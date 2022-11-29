Advanced search
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
71.46 CAD   +0.14%
Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions

11/29/2022 | 06:07am EST
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions.

Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95 billion), or C$2.06 a share, in the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$2.72 billion, or C$2.10, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected C$2 a share, according to Refinitiv data.

Canada's third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$2.09 billion, or C$1.63 a share, compared with C$2.56 billion, or C$1.97 a share, last year. ($1 = 1.3454 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 905 M 23 723 M 23 723 M
Net income 2022 9 988 M 7 427 M 7 427 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,60x
Yield 2022 5,64%
Capitalization 85 136 M 63 304 M 63 304 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 90 978
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 71,46 CAD
Average target price 79,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Managers and Directors
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Group Head
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Shawn Rose Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael Zerbs Group Head-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-20.20%63 304
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%394 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%295 707
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.09%200 564
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.08%179 017
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 450