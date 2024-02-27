The Bank of Nova Scotia is a bank in the Americas. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. Its segments include Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management and Global Banking and Markets. The Canadian Banking segment provides a full suite of financial advice and banking solutions to retail, small business and commercial banking customers. The International Banking segment is a diverse franchise with Retail, Corporate, and Commercial customers. The Global Wealth Management segment is focused on delivering comprehensive wealth management advice and solutions to clients across its footprint. The Global Banking and Markets segment provides corporate clients with lending and transaction services, investment banking advice and access to capital markets.

Sector Banks