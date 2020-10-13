Log in
Scotiabank to host Global Insights Conference: Canada, The Americas and the Global Economy: Investing in an Interconnected world

10/13/2020 | 02:32pm BST

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On October 13-14, 2020, Scotiabank will host its inaugural Global Insights Conference: Canada, The Americas and the Global Economy: Investing in an Interconnected world. Hosted virtually, this conference will feature global leaders from across the corporate, political and economic landscape in keynote addresses, panel discussions and roundtables in discussions about how to mitigate risk and maximize returns in an uncertain but increasingly interconnected world.

Working with the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), a global think tank for central banking, economic policy and public investment, Scotiabank has curated an exclusive conference that is unique in the financial services arena, bringing together leading institutional investors, sovereign debt issuers and policy-makers from Canada, North America and Latin America.

Select presentations will be open to media. 

About OMFIF

OMFIF is an independent think tank for central banking, economic policy and public investment, providing a neutral platform for public and private sector engagement worldwide.  With teams in London, Singapore and the US, OMFIF focuses on global policy and investment themes relating to central banks, sovereign funds, pension funds, regulators and treasuries. 

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scotiabank-to-host-global-insights-conference-canada-the-americas-and-the-global-economy-investing-in-an-interconnected-world-301151167.html

SOURCE Scotiabank

© PRNewswire 2020

