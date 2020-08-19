Scotiabank to pay over $127 mln for precious metals price manipulation

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia has agreed
to pay more than $127 million to resolve a series of U.S.
regulatory charges, including over an alleged price manipulation
scheme involving unlawful trading of precious metals futures
contracts, the bank said on Wednesday.
The settlements include a deferred prosecution agreement to
resolve criminal charges of wire fraud and attempted price
manipulation, and will require Scotiabank to retain an
independent compliance monitor for three years.
Scotiabank settled the criminal case with the U.S.
Department of Justice, and three civil cases by the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission for alleged illegal
"spoofing" as well as compliance and supervision failures.
"The Bank fully reserved for the payments in these
resolutions in prior quarters," Scotiabank said in a statement.
"In order to maintain the trust of our stakeholders, we must
adhere to trading-related regulatory requirements and compliance
policies. We are committed to adhering to these standards."
Scotiabank, which informed staff it was closing its metals
business in April, said the following month it had set aside
C$232 million ($176.06 million) to cover costs related to the
closure and for the investigations into its practices.
Scotiabank shares were down 0.5% at C$56.76 in early
afternoon trading in Toronto, compared with little change in the
Toronto stock benchmark.
Spoofing involves placing trade orders with an intent to
cancel them before they are executed, typically in connection
with an effort to manipulate prices.
Authorities said that over more than eight years, four
Scotiabank traders placed thousands of unlawful orders for gold,
silver and other metals futures contracts to deceive other
traders and benefit their employer.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, has said
in regulatory filings that its metals trading practices are also
the subject of probes.
($1 = 1.3177 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Jonathan Stempel; editing
by Diane Craft and Bernadette Baum and Kirsten Donovan)