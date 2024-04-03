CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

APRIL 04, 2024

Introduction

Commencement of Operations

1989

Head Office

Lahore

Major Sponsor

Government of the Punjab (57.47%)

Authorized Capital

Rs. 50 Billion

Paid up Capital

Rs. 32.7 Billion

Credit Rating (Long Term/Short Term)

AA+/A1+

Branches *

Conventional

: 655

Islamic

: 160

IB Windows

: 73

*including 16 Sub-Branches.

Introduction Contd…

ATMs

794

Cities Covered

407

Market Share

5.2% of Deposits

Deposits

Rs. 1,521 Billion

Advances-Gross

Rs. 850 Billion

Total Assets

Rs. 2,216 Billion

Staff Strength (own)

13,659

Branch Network 31.12.2023

Balochistan, 15

Azad Kashmir, 10

Federal, 23

Sindh, 84

Gilgit / Baltistan, 10

Khyber PK, 70

Punjab, 603

Regulatory Compliance

Regulatory Compliance

  • Compliant with Provisioning requirements under Prudential Regulations of SBP.
  • Compliant with Minimum Capital (MCR) and Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) requirements.
  • Compliant with LR, NSFR & LCR requirements

Key Performance Highlights - Year 2023

Key Highlights

Deposits

Deposits improved by 24% to Rs. 1,520.9 Billion as against Rs. 1,227.3 Billion as on December 31, 2022.

Gross Advances Gross Advances improved by 34% to Rs. 849.5 Billion as against Rs. 634.4 Billion as on December 31, 2022.

Investments & Lending to FIs

Total Assets

Investments and Lending to FIs significantly improved by 49% to Rs. 1,058.2 Billion as against Rs. 708.1 Billion as on December 31, 2022.

Total Assets significantly increased by 50% to Rs. 2,216.2 Billion as against Rs. 1,481.9 Billion as on December 31, 2022.

