End-of-day quote
Pakistan S.E.
06:00:00 2024-04-01 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
5.24
PKR
-1.32%
-2.06%
-19.14%
Bank of Punjab : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION-2024 - THE BANK OF PUNJAB
April 03, 2024 at 01:49 am EDT
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
Introduction
Regulatory Compliance
Key Performance Highlights - Year 2023
Growth Trends (2018-2023)
Future Strategy (2024-2026)
Commencement of Operations
1989
Head Office
Lahore
Major Sponsor
Government of the Punjab (57.47%)
Authorized Capital
Rs. 50 Billion
Paid up Capital
Rs. 32.7 Billion
Credit Rating (Long Term/Short Term)
AA+/A1+
Branches *
Conventional
: 655
Islamic
: 160
IB Windows
: 73
*including 16 Sub-Branches.
Introduction
Contd…
ATMs
794
Cities Covered
407
Market Share
5.2% of Deposits
Deposits
Rs. 1,521 Billion
Advances-Gross
Rs. 850 Billion
Total Assets
Rs. 2,216 Billion
Staff Strength (own)
13,659
Branch Network 31.12.2023
Balochistan, 15
Azad Kashmir, 10
Federal, 23
Sindh, 84
Gilgit / Baltistan, 10
Khyber PK, 70
Compliant with Provisioning requirements under Prudential Regulations of SBP.
Compliant with Minimum Capital (MCR) and Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) requirements.
Compliant with LR, NSFR & LCR requirements
Key Performance Highlights - Year 2023
Deposits improved by
24% to Rs. 1,520.9 Billion as against Rs. 1,227.3 Billion as on December 31, 2022.
Gross Advances Gross Advances improved by 34% to Rs. 849.5 Billion as against Rs. 634.4 Billion as on December 31, 2022.
Investments & Lending to FIs
Total Assets
Investments and Lending to FIs significantly improved by
49% to Rs. 1,058.2 Billion as against Rs. 708.1 Billion as on December 31, 2022.
Total Assets significantly increased by
50% to Rs. 2,216.2 Billion as against Rs. 1,481.9 Billion as on December 31, 2022.
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Bank of Punjab published this content on
03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 April 2024 05:48:00 UTC.
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 19
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
23-10-30
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-24
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
23-04-30
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23-02-16
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
22-10-30
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
22-08-26
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
22-04-29
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
22-03-08
CI
The Bank of Punjab entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire unknown Majority stake in NRSP Microfinance Bank Limited from National Rural Support Program and others.
21-12-28
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
21-10-28
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
21-08-27
CI
The Bank of Punjab Announces Cash Dividend for the Year Ended Dec. 31, 2020
21-02-19
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
20-10-29
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
20-08-28
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
20-05-20
CI
The Bank of Punjab Proposes Cash Dividend
20-03-10
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019
20-02-28
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
19-10-21
CI
The Bank of Punjab(KASE:BOP) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
19-09-23
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
19-08-23
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
19-05-30
CI
The Bank of Punjab Proposes Dividend for 2018
19-03-08
CI
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
19-03-03
CI
The Bank of Punjab Announces Appointment of Khalid Siddiq Tirmizey as the Acting President
18-12-11
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
The Bank of Punjab is engaged in commercial banking and related services. The Companyâs segments include Corporate and investment banking, Cards and public sector deposits, Consumer banking group, Treasury and Islamic. The Corporate and investment banking segment includes loans, project finance, real estate finance, export finance, trade finance, investment banking, and other banking activities with corporate and public sector customers. The Cards and public sector deposits segment includes public sector deposits and related banking services including home remittances and card related banking services to customers of the Bank. The Consumer banking group segment includes private sector deposits and loans under retail finance, agriculture customers, small and medium enterprises and financing under government initiatives. The Treasury segment includes fixed income, equity, foreign exchanges, commodities, credit, funding, own position securities, lending and repos and brokerage debt.
More about the company
Last Close Price
5.24
PKR
Average target price
6.2
PKR
Spread / Average Target
+18.32% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1