    BOP   PK0045001010

THE BANK OF PUNJAB

(BOP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
6.920 PKR   -1.84%
BANK OF PUNJAB : Board meeting of the bank of punjab
PU
BANK OF PUNJAB : Certified copy of resolutions passed in the agm of the bank of punjab held on wednesday, march 30, 2022
PU
The Bank of Punjab Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Bank of Punjab : FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

04/22/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Corporate Affairs Department, Head Office, BOP Tower, 10-B, Block E/11, Main Boulevard, . Gulberg-11 1, Lahore.

THE BANK OF PUNJAB

Patttol( R~/Jor-lf

Tel: +92-42-35783843, 35783976 Fax: +92-42-35783975 · corporate.affairs@bop.com.pk kamran.hafeez@bop.com.pk

HO/Corp. Affairs/22/370

April 22, 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE BANK FOR 1st QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2.00 p.m. in the Bank's Board Room at its Head · Office, Lahore have approved the Quarterly Un-audited Financial Statements of the Bank for 1st quarter ended March 31, 2022.

  • i) CASH DIVIDEND -----------l'JIL-----------

    AND/OR

  • ii) BONUS SHARES -----------l'JIL-----------

    AND/OR

  • iii) RIGHT SHARES -----------l'JIL-----------

AND / OR

iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION -----------l'JIL-----------

AND / OR

v)

ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION -----------l'JIL-----------

AND / OR

(Contd ... P/2)

Corporate Affairs Department, Head Office, BOP Tower, 10-B, Block E/11, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-111, Lahore.

THE BANK OF PUNJAB

Pattiolf R~bO~I(

Tel: +92-42-35783843, 35783976 Fax: +92-42-35783975 corporate.affairs@bop.com.pk . kamran.hafeez@bop.com.pk

(2)

The Profit & Loss Accounts (Standalone along with Consolidated) ofthe Bank are attached as Annexure-rA'.

The Quarterly Report of the Bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

(l ____,

Yours truly,

~

KAMRAN HAFEEZ Secretary to the Board

Encl. As Above.

THE BANK OF PUNJAB

UNCONSOLIJ)ATED CONDENSE)) INTERIM PROFIT AN )) LOSS ACCOUNT

FOR THE TIU{EE MONTHS ENJ)ED MARCH 31, 2022 (UN -AUDITED)

Three Months

Ended

Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

Note

Three Months

Rupees in '000'

Mark-up/ return/ interest earned

24

26,792,348

19,405,712

Mark-up/ return/ interest expensed

25

18,679,520

12,537,768

Net mark-up / interest income

8,112,828

6,867,944

NON MARK-UP/ INTEREST INCOME

Fee and commission income

26

1,371,261

1,116,795

Dividend income

163,510

55,821

Foreign exchange income

128,844

74,717

Income/ (loss) from derivatives

(Loss) I gain on securities - net

27

(123,680)

1,262,147

Other income - net

28

133,264

24,571

Total non-markup / interest income

1,673,199

2,534,051

Total income

9,786,027

9,401,995

NON MARK-UP I INTEREST EXPENSES

Operating expenses

29

7,300,170

5,399,905

Workers welfare fund

62,105

65,526

Other charges

30

4,014

150

Total non-markup / interest expenses

7,366,289

5,465,581

Profit before provisions

2,419,738

3,936,414

(Reversal)/ provisions and write offs - net

31

(1,063,984)

869,525

Extra ordinary/ unusual items

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

3,483,722

3,066,889

Taxation - net

32

1,323,195

1,234,265

PROFIT AFTER TAXATION

2,160,527

1,832,624

Basic earnings per share - Rupees

33

0.82

0.69

Diluted earnings per share - Rupees

34

0.82

0.69

The annexed notes 1 to 41 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President

Director

THE BANK OF PUNJAB AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (UN-AUDITED)

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2022

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2021

Note

Rupees in '000'

Mark-up/ return/ interest earned

24

26,819,842

19,428,257

Mark-up/ return/ interest expensed

25

18,676,928

12,538,042

Net mark-up/ interest income

8,142,914

6,890,215

NON MARK-UP/ INTEREST INCOME

Fee and commission income

26

1,394,320

I, 124,394

Dividend income

164,143

55,821

Foreign exchange income

128,844

74,717

Income I (loss) from derivatives

(Loss) I gain on securities - net

27

(123,680)

1,262,147

Other income - net

28

133,264

24,887

Total non-markup / interest income

1,696,891

2,541,966

Total income

9,839,805

9,432,181

NON MARK-UP/ INTEREST EXPENSES

Operating expenses

29

7,349,729

5,444,741

Workers welfare fund

62,105

65,526

Other charges

30

4,014

150

Total non-markup / interest expenses

7,415,848

5,510,417

Profit before provisions

2,423,957

3,921,764

(Reversal)/ provisions and write offs - net

31

(1,063,925)

850,569

Extra ordinary/ unusual items

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

3,487,882

3,071,195

Taxation - net

32

1,324,227

1,235,170

PROFIT AFTER TAXATION

2,163,655

1,836 025

Basic earnings per share - Rupees

33

0.81

0.69

Diluted earnings per share - Rupees

34

0.81

0.69

PROFIT ATTRIBUTEABLE TO:

Equity holders of the parent

2,135,236

1,815,740

Non-controlling interest

28,419

20,285

2,163,655

1,836 025

The annexed notes 1 to 41 form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President

Director

Disclaimer

Bank of Punjab published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
