Bank of Punjab : FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
Corporate Affairs Department, Head Office, BOP Tower, 10-B, Block E/11, Main Boulevard, . Gulberg-11 1, Lahore.
THE BANK OF PUNJAB
Tel: +92-42-35783843, 35783976 Fax: +92-42-35783975 · corporate.affairs@bop.com.pk kamran.hafeez@bop.com.pk
HO/Corp. Affairs/22/370
April 22, 2022
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE BANK FOR 1st QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2.00 p.m. in the Bank's Board Room at its Head · Office, Lahore have approved the Quarterly Un-audited Financial Statements of the Bank for 1st quarter ended March 31, 2022.
i) CASH DIVIDEND -----------l'JIL-----------
AND/OR
ii) BONUS SHARES -----------l'JIL-----------
AND/OR
iii) RIGHT SHARES -----------l'JIL-----------
AND / OR
iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION -----------l'JIL-----------
AND / OR
v)
ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION -----------l'JIL-----------
AND / OR
(Contd ... P/2)
(2)
The Profit & Loss Accounts (Standalone along with Consolidated) ofthe Bank are attached as Annexure-rA'.
The Quarterly Report of the Bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
Yours truly,
KAMRAN HAFEEZ Secretary to the Board
Encl. As Above.
THE BANK OF PUNJAB
UNCONSOLIJ)ATED CONDENSE)) INTERIM PROFIT AN )) LOSS ACCOUNT
FOR THE TIU{EE MONTHS ENJ)ED MARCH 31, 2022 (UN -AUDITED)
Three Months
Ended
Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
Note
Three Months
Rupees in '000'
Mark-up/ return/ interest earned
24
26,792,348
19,405,712
Mark-up/ return/ interest expensed
25
18,679,520
12,537,768
Net mark-up / interest income
8,112,828
6,867,944
NON MARK-UP/ INTEREST INCOME
Fee and commission income
26
1,371,261
1,116,795
Dividend income
163,510
55,821
Foreign exchange income
128,844
74,717
Income/ (loss) from derivatives
(Loss) I gain on securities - net
27
(123,680)
1,262,147
Other income - net
28
133,264
24,571
Total non-markup / interest income
1,673,199
2,534,051
Total income
9,786,027
9,401,995
NON MARK-UP I INTEREST EXPENSES
Operating expenses
29
7,300,170
5,399,905
Workers welfare fund
62,105
65,526
Other charges
30
4,014
150
Total non-markup / interest expenses
7,366,289
5,465,581
Profit before provisions
2,419,738
3,936,414
(Reversal)/ provisions and write offs - net
31
(1,063,984)
869,525
Extra ordinary/ unusual items
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
3,483,722
3,066,889
Taxation - net
32
1,323,195
1,234,265
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION
2,160,527
1,832,624
Basic earnings per share - Rupees
33
0.82
0.69
Diluted earnings per share - Rupees
34
0.82
0.69
The annexed notes 1 to 41 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim financial statements.
Chief Financial Officer
President
Director
THE BANK OF PUNJAB AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (UN-AUDITED)
Three Months
Ended March 31, 2022
Three Months
Ended March 31, 2021
Note
Rupees in '000'
Mark-up/ return/ interest earned
24
26,819,842
19,428,257
Mark-up/ return/ interest expensed
25
18,676,928
12,538,042
Net mark-up/ interest income
8,142,914
6,890,215
NON MARK-UP/ INTEREST INCOME
Fee and commission income
26
1,394,320
I, 124,394
Dividend income
164,143
55,821
Foreign exchange income
128,844
74,717
Income I (loss) from derivatives
(Loss) I gain on securities - net
27
(123,680)
1,262,147
Other income - net
28
133,264
24,887
Total non-markup / interest income
1,696,891
2,541,966
Total income
9,839,805
9,432,181
NON MARK-UP/ INTEREST EXPENSES
Operating expenses
29
7,349,729
5,444,741
Workers welfare fund
62,105
65,526
Other charges
30
4,014
150
Total non-markup / interest expenses
7,415,848
5,510,417
Profit before provisions
2,423,957
3,921,764
(Reversal)/ provisions and write offs - net
31
(1,063,925)
850,569
Extra ordinary/ unusual items
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
3,487,882
3,071,195
Taxation - net
32
1,324,227
1,235,170
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION
2,163,655
1,836 025
Basic earnings per share - Rupees
33
0.81
0.69
Diluted earnings per share - Rupees
34
0.81
0.69
PROFIT ATTRIBUTEABLE TO:
Equity holders of the parent
2,135,236
1,815,740
Non-controlling interest
28,419
20,285
2,163,655
1,836 025
The annexed notes 1 to 41 form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
Chief Financial Officer
President
Director
