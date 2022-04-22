Bank of Punjab : FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Corporate Affairs Department, Head Office, BOP Tower, 10-B, Block E/11, Main Boulevard, . Gulberg-11 1, Lahore.

THE BANK OF PUNJAB

April 22, 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE BANK FOR 1st QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2.00 p.m. in the Bank's Board Room at its Head · Office, Lahore have approved the Quarterly Un-audited Financial Statements of the Bank for 1st quarter ended March 31, 2022.

THE BANK OF PUNJAB

The Profit & Loss Accounts (Standalone along with Consolidated) ofthe Bank are attached as Annexure-rA'.

The Quarterly Report of the Bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours truly,

KAMRAN HAFEEZ Secretary to the Board

THE BANK OF PUNJAB UNCONSOLIJ)ATED CONDENSE)) INTERIM PROFIT AN )) LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE TIU{EE MONTHS ENJ)ED MARCH 31, 2022 (UN -AUDITED) Three Months Ended Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 Note

Three Months

Rupees in '000'

Mark-up/ return/ interest earned 24 26,792,348 19,405,712 Mark-up/ return/ interest expensed 25 18,679,520 12,537,768 Net mark-up / interest income 8,112,828 6,867,944 NON MARK-UP/ INTEREST INCOME Fee and commission income 26 1,371,261 1,116,795 Dividend income 163,510 55,821 Foreign exchange income 128,844 74,717 Income/ (loss) from derivatives (Loss) I gain on securities - net 27 (123,680) 1,262,147 Other income - net 28 133,264 24,571 Total non-markup / interest income 1,673,199 2,534,051 Total income 9,786,027 9,401,995 NON MARK-UP I INTEREST EXPENSES Operating expenses 29 7,300,170 5,399,905 Workers welfare fund 62,105 65,526 Other charges 30 4,014 150 Total non-markup / interest expenses 7,366,289 5,465,581 Profit before provisions 2,419,738 3,936,414 (Reversal)/ provisions and write offs - net 31 (1,063,984) 869,525 Extra ordinary/ unusual items PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 3,483,722 3,066,889 Taxation - net 32 1,323,195 1,234,265 PROFIT AFTER TAXATION 2,160,527 1,832,624 Basic earnings per share - Rupees 33 0.82 0.69 Diluted earnings per share - Rupees 34 0.82 0.69 The annexed notes 1 to 41 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President

Director

THE BANK OF PUNJAB AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (UN-AUDITED)

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2022

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2021

Note

Rupees in '000'

Mark-up/ return/ interest earned 24 26,819,842 19,428,257 Mark-up/ return/ interest expensed 25 18,676,928 12,538,042 Net mark-up/ interest income 8,142,914 6,890,215 NON MARK-UP/ INTEREST INCOME Fee and commission income 26 1,394,320 I, 124,394 Dividend income 164,143 55,821 Foreign exchange income 128,844 74,717 Income I (loss) from derivatives (Loss) I gain on securities - net 27 (123,680) 1,262,147 Other income - net 28 133,264 24,887 Total non-markup / interest income 1,696,891 2,541,966 Total income 9,839,805 9,432,181 NON MARK-UP/ INTEREST EXPENSES Operating expenses 29 7,349,729 5,444,741 Workers welfare fund 62,105 65,526 Other charges 30 4,014 150 Total non-markup / interest expenses 7,415,848 5,510,417 Profit before provisions 2,423,957 3,921,764 (Reversal)/ provisions and write offs - net 31 (1,063,925) 850,569 Extra ordinary/ unusual items PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 3,487,882 3,071,195 Taxation - net 32 1,324,227 1,235,170 PROFIT AFTER TAXATION 2,163,655 1,836 025 Basic earnings per share - Rupees 33 0.81 0.69 Diluted earnings per share - Rupees 34 0.81 0.69 PROFIT ATTRIBUTEABLE TO: Equity holders of the parent 2,135,236 1,815,740 Non-controlling interest 28,419 20,285 2,163,655 1,836 025 The annexed notes 1 to 41 form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President

Director