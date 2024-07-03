Chair's Statement

Dear shareholder

Performance

Your Company has delivered a strong net asset value total return over the six months ended

30 April 2024 of 17.5% (2023: 8.1%) and a share

price total return of 21.5% (2023: 5.4%), both returns outperforming the FTSE World Index total return of 16.6% (2023: 3.5%). Stock markets around the world rose in value principally due to solid corporate profit recovery exceeding forecasts by analysts. The anticipated tailwind of interest rate cuts from central banks never materialised as inflation remained higher than expected. The Fund Manager discusses the key drivers of performance in the period in more detail in his report.

Following a strategic review, our Manager has started a process of concentrating the portfolio into four regional portfolios and reducing the number of holdings to approximately 100. This will direct

a greater amount of the Company's capital into the portfolio managers' best investment ideas and bring greater focus to the regional portfolios. The reduction in portfolios from six to four will create a Pan European portfolio, incorporating the UK, and a Pan Asian (ex Japan) portfolio, including the Chinese A shares. This will reduce the overlap within these regions and remove potential conflicts. We continue to believe in the value of regional specialists with access to stock markets right across the globe.

We are also pleased to announce that Jamie Ross, our European portfolio manager, will assume the role of Deputy Fund Manager, following the recent retirement of Mike Kerley. Jamie has over 17 years of financial industry experience and has been

a member of the Company's investment team since late 2018. We look forward to working more closely with Jamie alongside our Fund Manager, Alex Crooke.

Revenue

Our net revenue for the six months was

£15.9 million (2023: £16.5 million), equivalent to

1.31p per share (2023: 1.29p). The reduction in revenue was a result of lower interest income, partially offset by a lower finance cost following the repayment of the 8% 2023 debenture on

31 October 2023. A reduced share count following share buybacks resulted in the earnings per share increasing by 1.6% over the period.

A first interim dividend of 0.672p per share (2023: 0.62p) was paid on 31 May 2024. The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 0.672p