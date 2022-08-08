Beachbody : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Second Quarter Results Show Significant Sequential Improvement in Profitability Reduced Cash Usage by More than $30 Million Compared to First Quarter 2022 Strong Growth Compared to 2019 Pre-COVID Baseline: Total Digital and Nutritional Subscriptions +26%, Average Digital Retention +40BPS, Total Streams +22%, DAU/MAU +140BPS Secured $50 Million in Debt Financing El Segundo, Calif. (August 8, 2022) - The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. "Our results in the second quarter reflect continued progress on our One Brand strategy to make the business more efficient and more productive. With strong focus and solid execution, we reduced cash usage by more than $30 million compared to the first quarter, drove profitable customer acquisition through new content releases, our highly effective proprietary sales network and disciplined marketing, and delivered Adjusted EBITDA above our guidance," said Carl Daikeler, Beachbody's Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "While the near-term environment remains dynamic, the actions we are taking to adapt our business model position us to successfully navigate current market realities. We will continue to leverage our unique business model, significant scale and our talented and focused management team to capitalize on the significant long-term opportunity we see in what remains a large and massively underpenetrated market." Second Quarter 2022 Results • Total revenue was $179.1 million, a 20% decrease compared to 2021 and a 3% decrease compared to 2019 • Digital revenue was $78.0 million, a 17% decrease compared to 2021 • Digital subscriptions were 2.28 million, a 16% decrease compared to 2021 and a 35% increase compared to 2019 • 95.6% month-over-month average digital retention, a 70-basis point increase compared to 2021 and a 40-basis point increase compared to 2019 • 31.0 million total streams, a 30% decrease compared to 2021, and a 22% increase compared to 2019 • 30.0% DAU/MAU, a 190-basis point decrease compared to 2021, and a 140-basis point increase compared to 2019 • Connected Fitness revenue was $10.6 million, compared to none in 20211 • Approximately 8,800 bikes delivered in the second quarter • On a pre-merger basis, Connected Fitness revenue was $11.0 million in Q2 2021, with approximately 10,200 bikes delivered • Nutrition and Other revenue was $90.5 million, a 30% decrease compared to 2021 • Nutritional subscriptions were 0.28 million, compared to 0.42 million in 2021 and 0.34 million in 2019 • Net loss was $41.9 million, compared to a net loss of $12.4 million in 2021 and net income of $19.6 million in 2019 • Adjusted EBITDA2 was ($1.5) million, compared to ($4.4) million in 2021 and $17.7 million in 2019 1 Q2 2021 only included 5 days of results for Connected Fitness. 2 A definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to net loss is at the end of this release.

Connected Fitness Units Delivered (in thousands) 8.8 0.5 NM 0.0 NM 25.4 0.5 NM 0.0 NM Digital Subscriptions (in millions) 2.28 2.72 (16%) 1.69 35% 2.28 2.72 (16%) 1.69 35% Nutritional Subscriptions (in millions) 0.28 0.42 (33%) 0.34 (18%) 0.28 0.42 (33%) 0.34 (18%) Total Subscriptions 2.56 3.14 (18%) 2.03 26% 2.56 3.14 (18%) 2.03 26% Average Digital Retention 95.6% 94.9% 70bps 95.2% 40bps 95.6% 95.4% 20bps 95.1% 50bps Total Streams (in millions) 31.0 44.5 (30%) 25.5 22% 69.2 100.4 (31%) 52.0 33% DAU/MAU 30.0% 31.9% (190bps) 28.6% 140bps 31.6% 33.5% (190bps) 29.1% 250bps Digital $78.0 $94.3 (17%) $58.8 33% $159.8 $189.5 (16%) $124.8 28% Connected Fitness $10.6 $0.0 NM $0.0 NM $30.1 $0.0 NM $0.0 NM Nutrition & other $90.5 $128.8 (30%) $124.9 (28%) $188.2 $259.8 (28%) $269.9 (30%) Revenue (in millions) $179.1 $223.1 (20%) $183.7 (3%) $378.1 $449.3 (16%) $394.7 (4%) Net Income/(Loss) (in millions) ($41.9) ($12.4) (238%) $19.6 (314%) ($115.4) ($42.5) (172%) $27.1 (526%) Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) ($1.5) ($4.4) 66% $17.7 (108%) ($20.6) ($16.1) (28%) $39.7 (152%) Balance Sheet Update The Company also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Blue Torch Capital to provide $50 million in debt financing, which will serve to enhance Beachbody's financial flexibility. The agreement also includes the option for Beachbody to borrow up to an additional $25 million, subject to the terms of the credit agreement. 2022 Financial Outlook 3 During fiscal 2022, the Company now expects to realize a combined Adjusted EBITDA loss improvement and capital expenditure reduction of approximately $110 million to $120 million, compared to 2021. For the third quarter of 2022 the Company expects: • Total revenue of $150 million to $160 million • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $15 million to $20 million 3 Net loss guidance is not reasonably available due to potential changes in matters that we cannot forecast at this time.

After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for one year. About The Beachbody Company, Inc. Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), including its live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com . Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including expected financial results for the second quarter and full year, our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; our reliance on a few key products; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which we operate; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", "plans", "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the "Risk Factors" section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Beachbody website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,060 $ 104,054 Restricted cash - 3,000 Inventory, net 72,271 132,730 Prepaid expenses 10,317 15,861 Other current assets 44,828 43,727 Total current assets 184,476 299,372 Property and equipment, net 92,301 113,098 Content assets, net 38,098 39,347 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 162,361 171,533 Other assets 12,803 14,262 Total assets $ 490,039 $ 637,612 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,676 $ 48,379 Accrued expenses 62,349 74,525 Deferred revenue 107,282 107,095 Other current liabilities 4,564 6,233 Total current liabilities 196,871 236,232 Deferred tax liabilities 2,031 3,165 Other liabilities 10,981 12,830 Total liabilities 209,883 252,227 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,900,000,000 shares authorized (1,600,000,000 Class A, 200,000,000 Class X and 100,000,000 Class C); Class A: 170,263,772 and 168,333,463 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 17 17 Class X: 141,250,310 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 14 14 Class C: no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 620,643 610,418 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (75 ) (21 ) Accumulated deficit (340,443 ) (225,043 ) Total stockholders' equity 280,156 385,385 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 490,039 $ 637,612

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Digital $ 78,015 $ 94,325 $ 159,760 $ 189,475 Connected fitness 10,605 10 30,118 10 Nutrition and other 90,516 128,773 188,180 259,842 Total revenue 179,136 223,108 378,058 449,327 Cost of revenue: Digital 18,406 11,612 34,831 22,734 Connected fitness 31,459 156 76,165 156 Nutrition and other 42,002 57,002 86,776 113,997 Total cost of revenue 91,867 68,770 197,772 136,887 Gross profit 87,269 154,338 180,286 312,440 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 86,624 140,194 193,068 284,890 Enterprise technology and development 24,133 26,949 57,830 54,038 General and administrative 19,584 17,231 39,657 35,177 Restructuring 1,332 - 8,555 - Total operating expenses 131,673 184,374 299,110 374,105 Operating loss (44,404 ) (30,036 ) (118,824 ) (61,665 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,070 5,390 2,334 5,390 Interest expense (3 ) (305 ) (22 ) (428 ) Other income, net 189 1,654 125 2,953 Loss before income taxes (42,148 ) (23,297 ) (116,387 ) (53,750 ) Income tax benefit 281 10,857 987 11,252 Net loss ($ 41,867 ) ($ 12,440 ) ($ 115,400 ) ($ 42,498 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted ($ 0.14 ) ($ 0.05 ) ($ 0.38 ) ($ 0.17 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 307,205 247,062 306,786 245,049

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss ($ 115,400 ) ($ 42,498 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 41,552 25,941 Amortization of content assets 13,180 6,119 Provision for inventory and net realizable value adjustment 32,019 2,791 Realized losses on hedging derivative financial instruments 143 339 Gain on investment in convertible instrument - (3,114 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,334 ) (5,390 ) Equity-based compensation 7,565 5,095 Deferred income taxes (1,143 ) (11,349 ) Other non-cash items 311 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory 28,400 (194 ) Content assets (11,940 ) (14,237 ) Prepaid expenses 5,545 (1,789 ) Other assets 167 (5,774 ) Accounts payable (22,753 ) 6,656 Accrued expenses (7,739 ) (461 ) Deferred revenue 1,000 16,547 Other liabilities (1,829 ) (4,169 ) Net cash used in operating activities (33,256 ) (25,487 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (19,222 ) (27,200 ) Investment in convertible instrument - (5,000 ) Other investment - (5,000 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired - (37,280 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,222 ) (74,480 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,968 - Remittance of taxes withheld from employee stock awards (308 ) - Borrowings under Credit Facility - 42,000 Repayments under Credit Facility - (42,000 ) Business combination, net of issuance costs paid - 389,775 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,660 389,775 Effect of exchange rates on cash (176 ) 594 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (49,994 ) 290,402 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 107,054 56,827 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 57,060 $ 347,229 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for interest $ 17 $ 283 Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net 310 198 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Property and equipment acquired but not yet paid for $ 2,330 $ 15,322 Class A Common Stock issued in connection with acquisition - 162,558 Fair value of Myx instrument and promissory note held by Old Beachbody - 22,618 Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Business Combination transaction costs, accrued but not paid - 650 Net assets assumed in the Business Combination - 293