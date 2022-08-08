Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Beachbody Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BODY   US0734631015

THE BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC.

(BODY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
1.610 USD   +15.00%
05:45pBEACHBODY : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:34pBEACHBODY COMPANY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:02pEarnings Flash (BODY) THE BEACHBODY COMPANY Reports Q2 Revenue $179.1M
MT
Beachbody : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

08/08/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter Results Show Significant Sequential Improvement in Profitability

Reduced Cash Usage by More than $30 Million Compared to First Quarter 2022

Strong Growth Compared to 2019 Pre-COVID Baseline: Total Digital and Nutritional Subscriptions

+26%, Average Digital Retention +40BPS, Total Streams +22%, DAU/MAU +140BPS

Secured $50 Million in Debt Financing

El Segundo, Calif. (August 8, 2022) - The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Our results in the second quarter reflect continued progress on our One Brand strategy to make the business more efficient and more productive. With strong focus and solid execution, we reduced cash usage by more than $30 million compared to the first quarter, drove profitable customer acquisition through new content releases, our highly effective proprietary sales network and disciplined marketing, and delivered Adjusted EBITDA above our guidance," said Carl Daikeler, Beachbody's Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "While the near-term environment remains dynamic, the actions we are taking to adapt our business model position us to successfully navigate current market realities. We will continue to leverage our unique business model, significant scale and our talented and focused management team to capitalize on the significant long-term opportunity we see in what remains a large and massively underpenetrated market."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue was $179.1 million, a 20% decrease compared to 2021 and a 3% decrease compared to 2019

Digital revenue was $78.0 million, a 17% decrease compared to 2021

Digital subscriptions were 2.28 million, a 16% decrease compared to 2021 and a 35% increase compared to 2019

95.6% month-over-month average digital retention, a 70-basis point increase compared to 2021 and a 40-basis point increase compared to 2019

31.0 million total streams, a 30% decrease compared to 2021, and a 22% increase compared to 2019

30.0% DAU/MAU, a 190-basis point decrease compared to 2021, and a 140-basis point increase compared to 2019

Connected Fitness revenue was $10.6 million, compared to none in 20211

Approximately 8,800 bikes delivered in the second quarter

On a pre-merger basis, Connected Fitness revenue was $11.0 million in Q2 2021, with approximately 10,200 bikes delivered

Nutrition and Other revenue was $90.5 million, a 30% decrease compared to 2021

Nutritional subscriptions were 0.28 million, compared to 0.42 million in 2021 and 0.34 million in 2019

Net loss was $41.9 million, compared to a net loss of $12.4 million in 2021 and net income of $19.6 million in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA2 was ($1.5) million, compared to ($4.4) million in 2021 and $17.7 million in 2019

1

Q2 2021 only included 5 days of results for Connected Fitness.

2

A definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to net loss is at the end of this release.

Key Operational and Business Metrics

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 Change v
2021 		2019 Change v
2019
Pre-Covid
Baseline 		2022 2021 Change v
2021 		2019 Change v
2019
Pre-Covid
Baseline

Connected Fitness Units Delivered (in thousands)

8.8 0.5 NM 0.0 NM 25.4 0.5 NM 0.0 NM

Digital Subscriptions (in millions)

2.28 2.72 (16%) 1.69 35% 2.28 2.72 (16%) 1.69 35%

Nutritional Subscriptions (in millions)

0.28 0.42 (33%) 0.34 (18%) 0.28 0.42 (33%) 0.34 (18%)

Total Subscriptions

2.56 3.14 (18%) 2.03 26% 2.56 3.14 (18%) 2.03 26%

Average Digital Retention

95.6% 94.9% 70bps 95.2% 40bps 95.6% 95.4% 20bps 95.1% 50bps

Total Streams (in millions)

31.0 44.5 (30%) 25.5 22% 69.2 100.4 (31%) 52.0 33%

DAU/MAU

30.0% 31.9% (190bps) 28.6% 140bps 31.6% 33.5% (190bps) 29.1% 250bps

Digital

$78.0 $94.3 (17%) $58.8 33% $159.8 $189.5 (16%) $124.8 28%

Connected Fitness

$10.6 $0.0 NM $0.0 NM $30.1 $0.0 NM $0.0 NM

Nutrition & other

$90.5 $128.8 (30%) $124.9 (28%) $188.2 $259.8 (28%) $269.9 (30%)

Revenue (in millions)

$179.1 $223.1 (20%) $183.7 (3%) $378.1 $449.3 (16%) $394.7 (4%)

Net Income/(Loss) (in millions)

($41.9) ($12.4) (238%) $19.6 (314%) ($115.4) ($42.5) (172%) $27.1 (526%)

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

($1.5) ($4.4) 66% $17.7 (108%) ($20.6) ($16.1) (28%) $39.7 (152%)

Balance Sheet Update

The Company also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Blue Torch Capital to provide $50 million in debt financing, which will serve to enhance Beachbody's financial flexibility. The agreement also includes the option for Beachbody to borrow up to an additional $25 million, subject to the terms of the credit agreement.

2022 Financial Outlook 3

During fiscal 2022, the Company now expects to realize a combined Adjusted EBITDA loss improvement and capital expenditure reduction of approximately $110 million to $120 million, compared to 2021.

For the third quarter of 2022 the Company expects:

Total revenue of $150 million to $160 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $15 million to $20 million

3

Net loss guidance is not reasonably available due to potential changes in matters that we cannot forecast at this time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Beachbody will host a conference call at 5:00pm ET on Monday, August 8, 2022 to discuss its financial results. To participate in the live call, please dial (844) 200-6205 (U.S. & Canada), or (646) 904-5544 (all other locations) and provide the conference identification number: 440786. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.

A replay of the call will be available until August 15, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403 (U.S & Canada), or (929) 458-6194 (all other locations). The replay passcode is 669965.

After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for one year.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), including its live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including expected financial results for the second quarter and full year, our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; our reliance on a few key products; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which we operate; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", "plans", "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the "Risk Factors" section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Beachbody website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

(unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 57,060 $ 104,054

Restricted cash

- 3,000

Inventory, net

72,271 132,730

Prepaid expenses

10,317 15,861

Other current assets

44,828 43,727

Total current assets

184,476 299,372

Property and equipment, net

92,301 113,098

Content assets, net

38,098 39,347

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

162,361 171,533

Other assets

12,803 14,262

Total assets

$ 490,039 $ 637,612

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 22,676 $ 48,379

Accrued expenses

62,349 74,525

Deferred revenue

107,282 107,095

Other current liabilities

4,564 6,233

Total current liabilities

196,871 236,232

Deferred tax liabilities

2,031 3,165

Other liabilities

10,981 12,830

Total liabilities

209,883 252,227

Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

- -

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,900,000,000 shares authorized (1,600,000,000 Class A, 200,000,000 Class X and 100,000,000 Class C);

Class A: 170,263,772 and 168,333,463 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively;

17 17

Class X: 141,250,310 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively;

14 14

Class C: no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

- -

Additional paid-in capital

620,643 610,418

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(75 ) (21 )

Accumulated deficit

(340,443 ) (225,043 )

Total stockholders' equity

280,156 385,385

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 490,039 $ 637,612

The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
June 30, 		Six Months Ended June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021

Revenue:

Digital

$ 78,015 $ 94,325 $ 159,760 $ 189,475

Connected fitness

10,605 10 30,118 10

Nutrition and other

90,516 128,773 188,180 259,842

Total revenue

179,136 223,108 378,058 449,327

Cost of revenue:

Digital

18,406 11,612 34,831 22,734

Connected fitness

31,459 156 76,165 156

Nutrition and other

42,002 57,002 86,776 113,997

Total cost of revenue

91,867 68,770 197,772 136,887

Gross profit

87,269 154,338 180,286 312,440

Operating expenses:

Selling and marketing

86,624 140,194 193,068 284,890

Enterprise technology and development

24,133 26,949 57,830 54,038

General and administrative

19,584 17,231 39,657 35,177

Restructuring

1,332 - 8,555 -

Total operating expenses

131,673 184,374 299,110 374,105

Operating loss

(44,404 ) (30,036 ) (118,824 ) (61,665 )

Other income (expense):

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

2,070 5,390 2,334 5,390

Interest expense

(3 ) (305 ) (22 ) (428 )

Other income, net

189 1,654 125 2,953

Loss before income taxes

(42,148 ) (23,297 ) (116,387 ) (53,750 )

Income tax benefit

281 10,857 987 11,252

Net loss

($ 41,867 ) ($ 12,440 ) ($ 115,400 ) ($ 42,498 )

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

($ 0.14 ) ($ 0.05 ) ($ 0.38 ) ($ 0.17 )

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

307,205 247,062 306,786 245,049

The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

($ 115,400 ) ($ 42,498 )

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization expense

41,552 25,941

Amortization of content assets

13,180 6,119

Provision for inventory and net realizable value adjustment

32,019 2,791

Realized losses on hedging derivative financial instruments

143 339

Gain on investment in convertible instrument

- (3,114 )

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(2,334 ) (5,390 )

Equity-based compensation

7,565 5,095

Deferred income taxes

(1,143 ) (11,349 )

Other non-cash items

311 -

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Inventory

28,400 (194 )

Content assets

(11,940 ) (14,237 )

Prepaid expenses

5,545 (1,789 )

Other assets

167 (5,774 )

Accounts payable

(22,753 ) 6,656

Accrued expenses

(7,739 ) (461 )

Deferred revenue

1,000 16,547

Other liabilities

(1,829 ) (4,169 )

Net cash used in operating activities

(33,256 ) (25,487 )

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(19,222 ) (27,200 )

Investment in convertible instrument

- (5,000 )

Other investment

- (5,000 )

Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired

- (37,280 )

Net cash used in investing activities

(19,222 ) (74,480 )

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

2,968 -

Remittance of taxes withheld from employee stock awards

(308 ) -

Borrowings under Credit Facility

- 42,000

Repayments under Credit Facility

- (42,000 )

Business combination, net of issuance costs paid

- 389,775

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,660 389,775

Effect of exchange rates on cash

(176 ) 594

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(49,994 ) 290,402

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

107,054 56,827

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 57,060 $ 347,229

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the year for interest

$ 17 $ 283

Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net

310 198

Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:

Property and equipment acquired but not yet paid for

$ 2,330 $ 15,322

Class A Common Stock issued in connection with acquisition

- 162,558

Fair value of Myx instrument and promissory note held by Old Beachbody

- 22,618

Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:

Business Combination transaction costs, accrued but not paid

- 650

Net assets assumed in the Business Combination

- 293

The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs, amortization of content assets, interest expense, income taxes, equity-based compensation, net realizable value adjustment, transaction costs, restructuring expense, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and other items that are not normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the Company's business.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss can be found below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended
June 30, 		Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021

Net loss

($ 41,867 ) ($ 12,440 ) ($ 115,400 ) ($ 42,498 )

Adjusted for:

Depreciation and amortization

19,965 12,215 41,552 25,941

Amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

168 168 336 336

Amortization of content assets

7,016 3,302 13,180 6,119

Interest expense

3 305 22 428

Income tax benefit

(281 ) (10,857 ) (987 ) (11,252 )

Equity-based compensation

3,001 2,522 7,565 5,095

Inventory net realizable value adjustment (1)

10,502 - 25,436 -

Transaction costs

- 1,509 2 2,142

Restructuring and platform consolidation costs (2)

2,086 - 9,973 -

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(2,070 ) (5,390 ) (2,334 ) (5,390 )

Other adjustment items (3)

- 6,038 - 6,038

Non-operating (4)

5 (1,757 ) 76 (3,088 )

Adjusted EBITDA

($ 1,472 ) ($ 4,385 ) ($ 20,579 ) ($ 16,129 )
(1)

Represents a non-cash expense to reduce the carrying value of our connected fitness inventory and related future commitments. This adjustment is included because of its unusual magnitude due to disruptions in the connected fitness market.

(2)

Includes restructuring expense and non-recurring personnel costs associated with the consolidation of our digital platforms.

(3)

Incremental costs associated with COVID-19.

(4)

Includes interest income, and during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, also includes the gain on investment on the Myx convertible instrument.

Source: The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Media

Jill Murray

Jillian.Murray@teneo.com

Investor Relations

Edward Plank

eplank@beachbody.com

Disclaimer

The Beachbody Company Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 21:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
