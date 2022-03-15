Beachbody Breaks New Ground in “GUT HEALTH” Mega-Trend With New Program from Autumn Calabrese, Super Trainer, Nutrition Expert and Best-Selling Author

The Beachbody Company launches “The 4 Week Gut Protocol” nutrition plan and “4 Weeks for Every Body” no-impact fitness program to help you feel great again

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY), ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced the launch of its much anticipated new nutrition and at-home fitness program developed by celebrated Beachbody Super Trainer, Nutrition Expert and best-selling author Autumn Calabrese, “The 4 Week Gut Protocol” and its companion fitness program “4 Weeks For Every Body.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005565/en/

And users are already calling it one of Beachbody’s biggest innovations in its 23-year history, “like returning your body to its original factory settings.”

“It was revolutionary to come up with an idea like P90X or 21 Day Fix and redefine the in-home fitness industry,” said Carl Daikeler, Beachbody CEO and Co-Founder. “It’s something entirely different when one of our own Super Trainers confides with us about her very personal gut health issues – and reveals that she has created a solution with a team of doctors and nutritionists that she wants Beachbody to introduce to the rest of the world. That’s something that’s going to inspire and help improve the health of millions of people.”

Gut health is a hot topic right now. In the US, a staggering 60 million people suffer from digestive issues or food sensitivities. Unaddressed food sensitivities can not only interfere with digestion, but also your energy levels, immune system, skin health and mood. Experts are realizing the quality of your gut health impacts the quality of your life.

“I was struggling with severe digestive issues, gas, bloating, and dark moods I just couldn’t explain. When I couldn’t get clarity from my own doctor on my issues, I had to find answers and do something about it. That’s how I’m wired,” said Autumn Calabrese, Beachbody Super Trainer. “I worked with doctors, experts, and PhDs on the issues I was dealing with – and everything pointed to one thing – my gut health. I spent years working with the best in the business until I had created a solution that finally made me feel better. Once I did, I invited other people to try it, and the results were amazing. Our gut protocol worked! That’s when I approached Beachbody and said this was going to be big, if we make it really easy to follow. And by combining it with a no-impact fitness program, Shakeology, probiotics and digestive enzymes, it would be everything people needed to help them get results.”

Autumn worked with Beachbody to put it all together; “The 4 Week Gut Protocol” nutrition program, plus Vegan Shakeology formulated with prebiotics/probiotics and fiber all designed for gut health, plus an additional layer of probiotic and digestive enzyme supplements. She combined that with her fourteenth fitness program for Beachbody, “4 Weeks for Every Body.”

This no-impact workout program was created with the latest studies showing the benefits of moderate exercise on gut health. The program is 30 minutes a day, 4 days a week for 4 weeks and offers modifications for each exercise to accommodate your individual range of motion and fitness level – leveraging the powerful benefits of eccentric movement patterns and Autumn’s “time under tension” methodology to help maximize results.

“The 4 Week Gut Protocol'' program helps transform your health through a step-by-step approach to nutrition, isolating the most common foods and ingredients that can cause gastric distress, and ultimately teaching you how to eat in a way that supports a healthy gut and helps rebalance its microbiome.

This combination of nutrition and fitness has been thoroughly tested by hundreds of women and men, some even reporting feeling better from day one and many seeing dramatic results within the first week. And the overall health, wellness, and weight loss results in 4 weeks are impressive.

“The 4 Week Gut Protocol” and “4 Weeks for Every Body” programs are now available at special launch pricing exclusively from Beachbody. Visit 4weekgutprotocol.com to learn more.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, The Beachbody Company is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD) with over 100 complete fitness programs, 4,500 individual workouts, multiple nutrition programs and the connected Beachbody Bike by MYXfitness. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Autumn Calabrese

Beachbody® Super Trainer and nutrition expert Autumn Calabrese is the creator of the breakthrough fitness programs 9 Week Control Freak®, 21 Day Fix®, 80 Day Obsession®, and others, and the portion-control weight-loss system Portion Fix®, which has helped millions of people gain control of their food. She’s also the author of three bestselling books, FIXATE®, FIXATE 2, and Lose Weight Like Crazy, Even If You Have a Crazy Life! She’s the host of the FIXATE healthy cooking show with her brother, Bobby Calabrese, on Beachbody On Demand®. Autumn is a certified holistic health coach through the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and has held certifications from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), as well as the American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005565/en/