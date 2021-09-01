Log in
Beachbody : to Participate in the Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit

09/01/2021 | 07:31am EDT
The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced that Beachbody’s management team is participating in the Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Beachbody’s Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Carl Daikeler, and President and Chief Financial Officer, Sue Collyns are scheduled to present at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://thebeachbodycompany.com/investors.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the Openfit live digital streaming platform and MYXfitness, the company’s connected fitness brand. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Source: The Beachbody Company, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
