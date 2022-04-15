Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Beachbody Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BODY   US0734631015

THE BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC.

(BODY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
1.960 USD   -1.01%
04:01pThe Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating The Beachbody Company, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors
PR
03/29BofA Securities Starts Beachbody at Neutral With $2.40 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

04/15/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results on Monday, May 9, 2022, after the U.S. stock market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day to discuss the results.

The toll-free dial-in for the conference call is (844) 200-6205 (U.S. & Canada), or (646) 904-5544 (all other locations). The conference ID is 442851. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on May 9, 2022 through May 16, 2022. The toll-free replay dial-in number is (866) 813-9403 (U.S & Canada), or (929) 458-6194 (all other locations). The replay passcode is 667125.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD) including its the live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company’s connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC.
04:01pThe Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Confere..
BU
04/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating The Beachbody Company, Inc. f..
PR
03/29BofA Securities Starts Beachbody at Neutral With $2.40 Price Target
MT
03/22New Shakeology® Clinical Study Validates Weight Loss Benefits
BU
03/22Wellbeing Digital Sciences' Subsidiary KGK Science Completes Clinical Study for Shakeol..
AQ
03/16BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Resignation of Robert Gifford as Officer of the C..
CI
03/15Beachbody Breaks New Ground in “GUT HEALTH” Mega-Trend With New Program fro..
BU
03/03DA Davidson Lowers Price Target for The Beachbody Co to $4.75 From $6.25, Maintains Buy..
MT
03/01BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 741 M - -
Net income 2022 -140 M - -
Net cash 2022 90,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 609 M 609 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart THE BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,96 $
Average target price 2,83 $
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Daikeler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan M. Collyns Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert K. Gifford Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Bryan Muehlberger Chief Information Officer
Mary Conlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC.-17.30%609
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.04%454 738
NETFLIX, INC.-43.38%151 449
PROSUS N.V.-36.05%129 529
AIRBNB, INC.2.53%108 168
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.06%63 888