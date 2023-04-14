Advanced search
04:00:02 2023-04-14
0.4520 USD   +0.20%
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Approves Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditor for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023
BU
Beachbody Company, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Interaxon Inc. (Muse) Announces Jean-Michel Fournier as New CEO
AQ
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Approves Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditor for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

04/14/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (the "Company" or "Beachbody"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced the completion of a competitive review of independent registered public accounting firms for the year ending December 31, 2023, whereby the Company invited several firms to participate in the process, including its current independent registered public accounting firm, Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”). On April 11, 2023, the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the engagement of Deloitte & Touche LLP (“D&T”) and will replace EY as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023, effective immediately. The review process was not related to any disagreement between the Company and EY.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, BODi is a leading digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and nutritional supplements designed to support and enrich strong Health Esteem. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", "plans", "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate," “upon” or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
