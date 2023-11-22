Official THE BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC. press release

Leading Source of Structured Fitness to Provide Free Access to 10-Minute Digestion Workout to Soothe Post-Gobble Discomfort

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, announced today that it will provide free access to its specialized, proprietary, 10-minute Standing Core workout to help families celebrate Thanksgiving and better digest their meals together.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231122425842/en/

BODi helps end after-dinner suffering this Thanksgiving with free access to 10-minute digestion workout. (Photo: Business Wire)

"A moderate routine of standing core movement can help aid digestion and, in this case, make room for dessert," said Carl Daikeler, CEO of The Beachbody Company. "We added this 10-minute after-dinner digestion workout to BODi Previews, so families could take a quick 10-minute break from the dinner table and just move together - without getting on the floor or breaking a major sweat - and that will help them avoid that food coma feeling."

According to The Center of Functional Health, moving after eating helps with digestion. When you move, you trigger movement within your digestive system. That might sound obvious, but science has found that exercise can actually speed the rate at which food is digested. The peristalsis process speeds up with the increase in blood flow and triggers various movement receptors in the colon.

"We're not trying to get people to break a sweat with this 10-minute routine," said Jeffrey Scott the Company's Group VP of Fitness, Nutrition and Results, "Ideally practiced between dinner and dessert, this program’s goal is to break up the time at the table, aid digestion and maybe reduce that post-meal suffering by adding some time and movement once the main meal has settled. We all know how family gatherings can go, and exercise reduces stress, boosts energy and improves mood and heart health. Everybody wins with this 10-minute after-dinner standing core workout."

Expert fitness trainer Jesse Barton leads this 10-minute after-dinner Standing Core workout which will be available free to anyone who registers at BODiPreviews.com. BODi Previews also offers unlimited free access to over $59 of content – including over 120 workouts like P90X, 21 Day Fix, Insanity and #MBF/Muscle Burns Fat with no credit card required.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, Insanity, and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, BODi helps people feel great while they pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231122425842/en/