The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced that management will be participating at the following conferences:

ROTH MKM 12th Annual New York Technology Conference

Date: November 15, 2023

Beachbody to host one-on-one meetings.

Location: The Yale Club in New York, NY

Needham 3rd Annual Consumer Tech / Ecommerce Virtual Conference

Date: November 20, 2023

Time: 11:20am ET

Presentation: Webcast

Management will be available throughout the day for investor meetings at all conferences. If you are interested in meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by clicking here, or by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Known as Beachbody for 24 years with innovations such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix and Shakeology, BODi is headquartered in Southern California. BODi is the leader in the category of Health Esteem, which combines digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset content with exceptional supplements and a supportive community of millions of people supporting each other to live a great life while they pursue their health and weight loss goals. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

