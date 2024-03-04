The Beachbody Company, Inc. is a subscription health and wellness company. The Company provides health and wellness platforms, which offer fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs to its customers. The Company's digital subscriptions include Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), and a live interactive premium subscription, Beachbody On Demand Interactive (BODi). Its digital platforms provide a one-stop-shop for all types of fitness and nutrition content, with brands, such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix, 80 Day Obsession, LIIFT4, Portion Fix, 4 Weeks of Focus, Sure Thing, and others. Its BOD and BODi platforms give users access to diverse fitness content with trainers. It also offers a subscription service for the Openfit digital platform. Its nutritional products include Shakeology, Beachbody Performance supplements, BEACHBARs, and others. Beachbody Performance supplements include its pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover and protein supplement Recharge.

Sector Internet Services