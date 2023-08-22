The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced a new milestone with the placement of its 30,000th Hydrafacial delivery system, serving as a new landmark for the Company’s expanding global omnichannel footprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822069058/en/

Hydrafacial Syndeo (Photo: Business Wire)

BeautyHealth’s omnichannel approach ensures consumers in more than 90 countries can conveniently experience a Hydrafacial treatment wherever they choose across medical aesthetics practices, the fast-growing medspa channel, as well as spa, retail, and hospitality locations. Last year, providers delivered millions of Hydrafacial treatments worldwide.

Fueling global delivery system sales growth is providers’ confidence in the growing consumer interest and demand for Hydrafacial. In a new study from market research leader IPSOS, aided brand awareness for Hydrafacial reached 41% amongst U.S. consumers of the aesthetics category, the most recognized treatment brand behind only powerhouses Botox and Juvéderm.*

“Providers tell us again and again that Hydrafacial is the treatment clients ask for by name. Placing our 30,000th Hydrafacial device is a symbol of deep love and trust from both providers and consumers in our brand and our ability to deliver the very best in skin health,” said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick. “With a global delivery system footprint that is unmatched in the industry, BeautyHealth aims to become the world’s leading beauty health and wellness platform.”

The milestone follows the successful global launch of Hydrafacial Syndeo™, the Company’s revolutionary, award-winning, digitally connected delivery system. Syndeo has been embraced in treatment rooms for empowering a more personalized and seamless experience for clients and providers alike. Syndeo debuted in the U.S. in Spring 2022 and, this year, expanded to select markets across Europe and Asia Pacific.

BeautyHealth continues to lead in the significant, high-growth global market of skin health and aesthetics, with an estimated global addressable market for Hydrafacial of more than 500,000 potential locations.

A Hydrafacial treatment is non-invasive, painless, has no downtime, and has immediately visible results. Through a patented vortex fusion technology and “magic wand,” each Hydrafacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates the skin—allowing active ingredients to penetrate deeper, for the most effective treatment possible. A final booster, personalized to each client’s skin concerns, nourishes the skin and imparts a glow that lasts.

*Source: Hydrafacial Awareness & Net Promoter Score Study, IPSOS July 2023.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/ and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include The Beauty Health Company’s ability to execute its business plan, including achieving its goal of becoming the world’s leading beauty health and wellness platform; the ability to continue placing delivery systems across various channels and locations; potential litigation involving The Beauty Health Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822069058/en/