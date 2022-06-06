Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Beauty Health Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKIN   US88331L1089

THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY

(SKIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
13.84 USD   +2.90%
05:32pBEAUTY HEALTH : BEAUTYHEALTH APPOINTS BLUEMERCURY FOUNDER MARLA BECK TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K
PU
05:31pBEAUTY HEALTH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:33aBeautyHealth Appoints Bluemercury Founder Marla Beck to Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beauty Health : BEAUTYHEALTH APPOINTS BLUEMERCURY FOUNDER MARLA BECK TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K

06/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BEAUTYHEALTH APPOINTS BLUEMERCURY FOUNDER MARLA BECK TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 6, 2022-The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), the breakthrough category creator at the intersection of traditional beauty and aesthetics with its flagship HydraFacial brand, today announced the appointment of Marla Beck to its Board of Directors. The Bluemercury founder will join the Board effective immediately.

A serial entrepreneur and visionary brand-builder, Ms. Beck has deep experience leading rapid growth-stage companies. As founder and former CEO of Bluemercury, the disruptive omnichannel beauty retailer founded in 1999 and acquired by Macy's in 2015, Ms. Beck has a track record of building enduring and authentic brands and delivering value.

Ms. Beck has been recognized for her entrepreneurial success and leadership in business; she was an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year National Finalist in 2015 and one of Goldman Sachs' 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs in 2014. Today, Ms. Beck serves on the Advisory Board of Harvard Business School's Rock Center for Entrepreneurship and the Center for Public Leadership Advisory Board at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

BeautyHealth Executive Chairman Brent Saunders said: "Marla's visionary leadership has been transformational for the beauty and retail industries. She adds a tremendous new viewpoint to our Board, as BeautyHealth continues its mission to reinvent consumers' relationship with their skin and self-confidence. We all look forward to working closely with Marla as we forge this new category and accelerate the growth of BeautyHealth."

Ms. Beck's appointment adds a new seat to the BeautyHealth Board.

About The Beauty Health Company
The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company focused on delivering beauty health experiences by reinventing our consumer's relationship with their skin, their bodies and their self-confidence. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented Vortex-Fusion Delivery System to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. HydraFacial provides a non-invasive and approachable experience with a powerful community of aestheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical aesthetics to beauty to democratize and personalize skin care solutions across ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. HydraFacial is available in over 90 countries with an install base of more than 21,000 Delivery Systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local HydraFacial at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

Contact:
The One Nine Three Group | Kurt.Hopfenspirger@the193.com

Source: BeautyHealth
1

Disclaimer

The Beauty Health Company published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 21:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY
05:32pBEAUTY HEALTH : BEAUTYHEALTH APPOINTS BLUEMERCURY FOUNDER MARLA BECK TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS..
PU
05:31pBEAUTY HEALTH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
08:33aBeautyHealth Appoints Bluemercury Founder Marla Beck to Board of Directors
BU
05/19The Beauty Health Company to Present at Spring 2022 Investor Conferences
BU
05/18BeautyHealth's HydraFacial Announces Second Annual GLOWvolution Tour
BU
05/12DA Davidson Lowers The Beauty Health Company's Price Target to $24 From $35, Maintains ..
MT
05/11US Stocks Fall After Higher-Than-Anticipated Inflation Rate
MT
05/11US Stocks Close Lower Amid Concerns Over Higher-Than-Anticipated April Inflation Print
MT
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Continue to Sag in Late Trade
MT
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 337 M - -
Net income 2022 33,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 026 M 2 026 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 704
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Beauty Health Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,45 $
Average target price 22,78 $
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Stanleick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Liyuan Woo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brenton L. Saunders Executive Chairman
Michael D. Capellas Independent Director
Julius Few Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY-44.33%2 026
L'ORÉAL-21.36%188 474
KAO CORPORATION-12.21%19 076
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-13.28%16 998
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD0.11%12 211
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-0.30%8 350