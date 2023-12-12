Official THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY press release

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today revealed its inaugural Skintuition Report, a compilation of insights, trends and predictions based on clinical studies, data and performance from the Company’s pioneering brands, and input of its global network of professional skin health providers.

This collective intelligence and proprietary data put BeautyHealth in a unique position to reflect on the trends that shaped 2023 and those that it believes will emerge in 2024.

“We are thrilled to unveil our first-ever Skintuition Report and share insights culled from our connected platform and global community of skin health providers. This year’s data reveals an appetite for retro ingredients with novel delivery methods and a growing interest in body—especially booty—skincare treatments,” says BeautyHealth Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Amy Juaristi. “What’s more, consumers continue to show they are committed to investing to achieve flawless skin, often combining Hydrafacial with other aesthetic treatments—a trend we see as the ultimate quiet luxury power play.”

The Skintuition Report shows that Peptides, Retinol and Vitamin C were the tried-and-true ingredients favored by providers in 2023 when it came to selecting boosters to personalize every Hydrafacial treatment to address clients’ skincare needs. And, Hydrafacial treatments moved beyond the face with back and booty treatments increasing +133% compared to last year.

In addition to consumer and provider behavior data, the 2023 BeautyHealth Skintuition Report catalogues long-standing and more recent peer-reviewed clinical studies, which analyze the efficacy of the Hydrafacial treatment. Among the findings, study investigators found Hydrafacial treatments:

significantly improve hydration, pore size, hyperpigmentation, dullness, fine lines, and texture 1,2

work at deeper levels in the skin to help thicken, plumpen and protect the skin from free radicals and pollution 1,2

significantly improve acne in the majority of subjects3

“Hydrafacial has decades of proven efficacy, shown in our catalogue of clinical studies and in the everyday use by clinicians worldwide for glowing results,” says BeautyHealth Medical Affairs Leader Juan Valesquez, Ph.D. “These findings further validate what many Hydrafacial providers have known all along: aesthetic treatments can come and go, but Hydrafacial is here to stay.”

As for 2024 predictions, the Skintuition Report lays out five themes poised to dominate the skin health conversation:

Medicalization of Beauty: Consumers seeking the biggest bang for their beauty dollar and efficacy above all will invest in proven treatments, backed by clinical studies. Rise of the New Influencer: Consumers will increasingly turn to skin health professionals—MDs and estheticians—to help shape their beauty routines. Flawless Skin, The Ultimate Quiet Luxury: Impeccable skin will be a subtle statement—or a very loud one for those in the know—signaling an investment of money, time and knowledge in treatments, tweakments and products. Retro Ingredients, New Delivery Methods: Providers are reaching for tried-and-true ingredients like peptides, finding novelty and efficacy in new formulas or with device-supported applications. Personalization Powered by Data: Data will play a starring role in how products and treatments will be enhanced and personalized to consumers’ needs.

Data insights in the Skintuition Report are generated from BeautyHealth sales data, Hydrafacial Syndeo device data, published clinical studies, provider testimonials, and third-party measurement tools.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/ and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

