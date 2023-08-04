Agreement covers more than 125 LaserAway locations across 27 states and new locations through 2025

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, has entered an agreement with aesthetic dermatology leader LaserAway to supply Hydrafacial Syndeo devices to its more than 125 locations across the U.S. and any new practice sites opened through 2025. The partnership expands a successful introduction of Hydrafacial Syndeo in nine LaserAway locations in Southern California earlier this year.

As one of the nation’s largest aesthetic dermatology chains, LaserAway has nearly doubled its footprint in the past two years, a bellwether of the skyrocketing channel overall. The American Med Spa Association estimates the U.S. medspa sector will see 29% revenue growth through 2025.1

The channel is a boon for Hydrafacial. Chains like LaserAway drive the highest number of Hydrafacial treatments of any channel. The number of Hydrafacial treatments performed in this setting from January to June 2023 have grown +16% compared to the same time frame last year, even after record growth in 2022.

“We are thrilled to expand Hydrafacial’s reach with an aesthetics leader like LaserAway,” said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick. “Consumers are increasingly seeking out beauty health experiences that deliver transformative results, all in one location. Hydrafacial continues to grow within this booming channel and receives an overall brand boost that drives consumer trial across our entire provider network, from large clinics to single chair estheticians.”

The strategic partnership establishes Hydrafacial as a standard treatment option for the millions of patients who visit LaserAway locations each year and builds on the robust stream of data and insights from each treatment performed by the next generation connected Syndeo devices at every LaserAway location.

“Our vision is to provide the best aesthetic treatments under one roof, no matter where you are in the country. We see Hydrafacial as the entry point for LaserAway, a treatment that is universally effective, painless, with no downtime—and is the perfect pre-treatment to prep the skin for our other lasers, injectables and skin tightening treatments,” said LaserAway CEO Scott Heckmann. “With the digital capabilities of Syndeo, we can also track the success of our patients over the course of multiple treatments.”

Syndeo combines Hydrafacial’s patented vortex fusion technology with a digital experience. Using Syndeo’s connected interface, providers can personalize each treatment according to a client’s unique skin needs and preferences.

Hydrafacial’s Syndeo device will become available at each of LaserAway’s more than 125 locations across 27 states from July 2023. The partnership agreement also includes all new LaserAway locations opening through 2025.

