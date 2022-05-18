Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Beauty Health Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKIN   US88331L1089

THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY

(SKIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
12.57 USD   +7.99%
08:16aBeautyHealth's HydraFacial Announces Second Annual GLOWvolution Tour
BU
05/12DA Davidson Lowers The Beauty Health Company's Price Target to $24 From $35, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/11US Stocks Fall After Higher-Than-Anticipated Inflation Rate
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BeautyHealth's HydraFacial Announces Second Annual GLOWvolution Tour

05/18/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Glow-on-the-go! HydraFacial’s spa-on-wheels hits the road again this summer in a five-city tour

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), the breakthrough category creator at the intersection of traditional beauty and aesthetics, today announced its second annual GlOWvolution tour, kicking off in Fort Worth, Tex. May 20th. The buzz-worthy GLOWvolution bus will roll into five cities across America, offering complimentary HydraFacial experiences to consumers at every stop.

This year’s tricked-out spa-on-wheels will offer 11 treatment chairs using Syndeo, our next generation digitally connected HydraFacial delivery system. Additionally, there is a full outdoor footprint with two more treatment chairs, a lounge, gamified swag opportunities, and Instagrammable photo-op moments to show off that post-treatment glow using the hashtag #GLOWvolution.

“We are thrilled to bring back GLOWvolution for the second year,” says Andrew Stanleick, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Beauty Health Company. “We know that our existing community will be excited to see our spa-on-wheels travel to their cities, and we can’t wait to introduce new consumers to the HydraFacial treatment. We are confident that once they experience the results, they will be lifelong fans.”

The HydraFacial GLOWvolution tour will kick off May 20th - 21st in Fort Worth at The Shops at Clearfolk from 10 am to 6 pm and will be on the road for two months with stops at:

  • Charlotte, NC - June 3-4.
  • Nashville, TN – June 10-11
  • Denver, CO – June 24 – 25
  • Seattle, WA – July 8-9

Follow the GLOWvolution tour on Instagram @hydrafacial, and sign up for a complimentary HydraFacial in your town at www.hydrafacial.com/glowvolution.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company is a global category-creating company focused on delivering beauty health experiences by reinventing our consumer’s relationship with their skin, their bodies, and their self-confidence. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented Vortex-Fusion Delivery System to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. HydraFacial provides a non-invasive and approachable experience with a powerful community of a/estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging aesthetics to beauty to democratize and personalize skincare solutions across ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. HydraFacial is available in over 90 countries with an install base of 21,719 Delivery Systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. For more information, please visit www.beautyhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include The Beauty Health Company’s ability to manage growth; the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 337 M - -
Net income 2022 33,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 893 M 1 893 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 704
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Beauty Health Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,57 $
Average target price 22,78 $
Spread / Average Target 81,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Stanleick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Liyuan Woo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brenton L. Saunders Executive Chairman
Michael D. Capellas Independent Director
Julius Few Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY-47.97%1 893
L'ORÉAL-21.27%185 416
KAO CORPORATION-15.45%18 644
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-16.25%16 593
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-4.20%11 581
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-5.99%7 801