The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to hero brand Hydrafacial, today announced it will report second quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following a press release detailing the results.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/, along with the Company's earnings press release and slide presentation. A recording of the call will become available on the site approximately three hours after its conclusion.

Disclosure Information

The Beauty Health Company announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls and on its investor relations website (https://investors.beautyhealth.com/) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726006773/en/