The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against The Beauty Health Company (“Beauty Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SKIN). The investigation concerns whether Beauty Health and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 13, 2023, Beauty Health announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The Company reported lower-than-expected U.S. revenue and disclosed $63.1 million in restructuring charges related to device upgrades of early generation Syndeo devices. As a result, the Company announced it would revise its fiscal year 2023 net sales guidance to a range of $385 to $400 million and its fiscal year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 5% to 6%, and is suspending its long-term 2025 financial outlook. On this news, the price of Beauty Health shares declined by $2.51 per share, or approximately 64.36%, from $3.90 per share to close at $1.39 on November 14, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Beauty Health securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

