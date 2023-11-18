Communiqué officiel de THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY

Gibbs Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN). Shares of The Beauty Health Company plummeted 64% on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after releasing 2023 Q3 results indicating it was lowering its 2023 net sales guidance due to lower-than-expected revenue, suspending its long-term 2025 financial outlook, and lowering other key metrics. The Company also announced the departure of its president and CEO, effective November 19, 2023. Gibbs Law Group encourages SKIN investors to contact us to discuss their legal rights and options.

On Monday, November 13, 2023, The Beauty Health Company published its 2023 Q3 financial results, stating that “the quarter was overshadowed by lower-than-expected U.S. revenue and $63.1 million in restructuring charges related to device upgrades of early generation Syndeo devices.” As a result, the company has suspended its long-term 2025 financial outlook, is revising its 2023 fiscal year net sales guidance to a range of $385-$400 million and is adjusting its EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 5%-6%. Following the weak earnings results, the company announced that its president and CEO, Andrew Stanleick, is stepping down, effective November 19, 2023.

Following this news, The Beauty Health Company stock plummeted by 64% on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, causing significant harm to investors.

