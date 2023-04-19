Advanced search
    SKIN   US88331L1089

THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY

(SKIN)
04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
13.56 USD   -1.02%
04:32pMaturing into a Multi-Brand Ecosystem, BeautyHealth Appoints Aesthetics Veteran Brad Hauser as Chief Operating Officer
BU
04/18BeautyHealth's Hydrafacial Opens New Beijing Experience Center, Signaling Continued Investment in High-Growth China Market
AQ
04/17BeautyHealth's Hydrafacial Opens New Beijing Experience Center, Signaling Continued Investment in High-Growth China Market
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maturing into a Multi-Brand Ecosystem, BeautyHealth Appoints Aesthetics Veteran Brad Hauser as Chief Operating Officer

04/19/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Newly created role establishes end-to-end product oversight, from innovation to go-to-market

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced Brad Hauser’s promotion to Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new position within the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005942/en/

Brad Hauser appointed Chief Operating Officer, BeautyHealth. (Photo: Business Wire

Brad Hauser appointed Chief Operating Officer, BeautyHealth. (Photo: Business Wire

Brad will assume end-to-end Operating leadership, overseeing the company’s full product lifecycle, from ideation and innovation to go-to-market. He will continue to lead the Product organization, including technology, research and development, quality assurance, and regulatory affairs, and will take on new responsibilities overseeing Operations and Marketing. He will remain a member of the Company’s Executive Committee, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick.

"Brad is an industry veteran, and since joining BeautyHealth he has demonstrated outstanding leadership, most recently in preparing the business for the international launch of Syndeo, our next generation connected device, which is off to an encouraging start,” said Stanleick. “Positioning Brad to have full line of sight, from concept to market, will enable the Company to move thoughtfully and with speed, especially on our most important initiatives. Brad brings seasoned executive experience and, as COO, will further strengthen our global leadership capabilities as we take advantage of the sizable growth runway ahead.”

Brad joined BeautyHealth in January 2023 as Chief Product Officer. Prior, he led product development, R&D and business integration for top medical device and pharmaceutical companies, including Allergan Aesthetics – an AbbVie Company, Zeltiq Aesthetics, Cutera and Solta Medical. He also served as CEO of Soliton, Inc. during its development of the novel cellulite and tattoo removal medical device RESONIC.

Reflecting on the leadership evolutions, Stanleick said, “BeautyHealth has entered this year focused on launching Syndeo internationally and building further momentum with providers and consumers. These changes allow us to continue to bolster and meet demand for Hydrafacial and the rest of our growing portfolio of brands. I look forward to partnering with Brad in his expanded role, along with the rest of the Executive Committee, to lead the Company into a new era as a true multi-brand ecosystem.”

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 456 M - -
Net income 2023 20,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 193 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 94,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 815 M 1 815 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
EV / Sales 2024 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 034
Free-Float 99,1%
The Beauty Health Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,70 $
Average target price 18,39 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Stanleick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Liyuan Woo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brenton L. Saunders Executive Chairman
David Aquino Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael D. Capellas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY50.55%1 815
L'ORÉAL27.19%248 991
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED3.17%19 910
KAO CORPORATION2.40%18 669
COTY INC.46.38%10 683
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-19.24%7 300
