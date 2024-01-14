NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Beauty Health Company ("Beauty Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SKIN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Beauty Health and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 13, 2023, Beauty Health announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The Company disclosed that "[t]he quarter was overshadowed by lower-than-expected U.S. revenue and $63.1 million in restructuring charges related to device upgrades of early generation Syndeo devices." As a result, Beauty Health further disclosed that "the Company is revising its fiscal year 2023 net sales guidance to a range of $385 to $400 million, its fiscal year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 5% to 6% and is suspending its long-term 2025 financial outlook."

On this news, Beauty Health's stock price fell $2.51 per share, or 64.36%, to close at $1.39 per share on November 14, 2023.

