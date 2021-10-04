The Beauty Health Company : Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants

The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated September 29, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Warrant Agent”), as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on November 3, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO and that are still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees (the “Private Warrants”) are not subject to this redemption.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant if (i) the last reported sales price (the “Reference Value”) of the Common Stock is at least $10.00 per share for any twenty trading days within the thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given and (ii) if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, the Private Warrants are also concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Public Warrants.

The Public Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such Warrants. As the Company has called for redemption of the Public Warrants pursuant to Section 6.2 of the Warrant Agreement, payment upon exercise of the Public Warrants may be made either (i) in cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share of Common Stock or (ii) on a “cashless basis” in which the exercising holder will receive a number of shares of Common Stock to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement and based on the Redemption Date and the volume weighted average price (the “Fair Market Value”) of the Common Stock during the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to holders of Public Warrants. The Company will inform holders of the Fair Market Value no later than one business day after such 10-trading day period ends. In no event will the number of shares of Common Stock issued in connection with an exercise on a cashless basis exceed 0.361 shares of Common Stock per Public Warrant. If any holder of Public Warrants would, after taking into account all of such holder’s Public Warrants exercised at one time, be entitled to receive a fractional interest in a share of Common Stock, the number of shares the holder will be entitled to receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Public Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Public Warrants.

The shares of Common Stock underlying the Public Warrants have been registered by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-257995). The SEC maintains an Internet website that contains a copy of this prospectus. The address of that site is www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can obtain a copy of the prospectus from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the Public Warrants can be directed to our information agent, Morrow Sodali LLC, at 470 West Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902, telephone number: (800) 662-5200 or email: SKIN.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of any of the Company’s securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About The Beauty Health Company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 18,000 Delivery Systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks, uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

