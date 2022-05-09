The Beauty Health Company Appoints Amy Juaristi as Head of Corporate Affairs

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), the breakthrough category creator at the intersection of traditional beauty and aesthetics, today announced that Amy Juaristi has been appointed Head of Corporate Affairs, a newly created role. Ms. Juaristi will join BeautyHealth’s Executive Committee and lead the development, advancement, and execution of the company’s strategic communications and public affairs strategy.

Ms. Juaristi has spent two decades in beauty, consumer goods, and healthcare, working with companies experiencing significant growth and transformation. Most recently, she led corporate affairs in the Americas for Coty, where she shaped the stories of bellwether brand Covergirl and Coty overall, and managed communications through the merger with Procter & Gamble Specialty Beauty Business. Prior to Coty, Ms. Juaristi led external communications at Zocdoc and Chobani during both brands’ evolution from nascent category creators to market leaders. She began her career representing Fortune 100 companies at global communications agencies Weber Shandwick and Hill & Knowlton.

“I could not be more pleased to welcome Amy to BeautyHealth and to have her leading communications for the company,” said Andrew Stanleick, President and CEO of BeautyHealth. “Amy is one of the best at her craft – creative, precise, and conscientious. Her experience telling the stories of leading, high-growth brands makes her ideally suited for this role and to accelerate our position as a trusted voice and partner in the beauty health category.”

“What a moment to join BeautyHealth. There is wide open space for us to build and grow the story of BeautyHealth as a category creator in a way that supports consumers and providers to embrace their most confident selves,” said Ms. Juaristi. “I am thrilled to join the talented team as it creates and grows a world-leading beauty health platform.”

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company is a global category-creating company focused on delivering beauty health experiences by reinventing our consumer’s relationship with their skin, their bodies and their self-confidence. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented Vortex-Fusion Delivery System to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. HydraFacial provides a non-invasive and approachable experience with a powerful community of a/estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging aesthetics to beauty to democratize and personalize skin care solutions across ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. HydraFacial is available in over 90 countries with an install base of over 20,000 Delivery Systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. For more information, please visit www.beautyhealth.com.

