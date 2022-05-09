Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Beauty Health Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKIN   US88331L1089

THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY

(SKIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
12.77 USD   -1.31%
08:33aThe Beauty Health Company Appoints Amy Juaristi as Head of Corporate Affairs
BU
04/28Piper Sandler Lowers The Beauty Health Company's Price Target to $26 From $31, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
04/26The Beauty Health Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Beauty Health Company Appoints Amy Juaristi as Head of Corporate Affairs

05/09/2022 | 08:33am EDT
The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), the breakthrough category creator at the intersection of traditional beauty and aesthetics, today announced that Amy Juaristi has been appointed Head of Corporate Affairs, a newly created role. Ms. Juaristi will join BeautyHealth’s Executive Committee and lead the development, advancement, and execution of the company’s strategic communications and public affairs strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220508005079/en/

Amy Juaristi, Head of Corporate Affairs, The Beauty Health Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Amy Juaristi, Head of Corporate Affairs, The Beauty Health Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Juaristi has spent two decades in beauty, consumer goods, and healthcare, working with companies experiencing significant growth and transformation. Most recently, she led corporate affairs in the Americas for Coty, where she shaped the stories of bellwether brand Covergirl and Coty overall, and managed communications through the merger with Procter & Gamble Specialty Beauty Business. Prior to Coty, Ms. Juaristi led external communications at Zocdoc and Chobani during both brands’ evolution from nascent category creators to market leaders. She began her career representing Fortune 100 companies at global communications agencies Weber Shandwick and Hill & Knowlton.

“I could not be more pleased to welcome Amy to BeautyHealth and to have her leading communications for the company,” said Andrew Stanleick, President and CEO of BeautyHealth. “Amy is one of the best at her craft – creative, precise, and conscientious. Her experience telling the stories of leading, high-growth brands makes her ideally suited for this role and to accelerate our position as a trusted voice and partner in the beauty health category.”

“What a moment to join BeautyHealth. There is wide open space for us to build and grow the story of BeautyHealth as a category creator in a way that supports consumers and providers to embrace their most confident selves,” said Ms. Juaristi. “I am thrilled to join the talented team as it creates and grows a world-leading beauty health platform.”

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company is a global category-creating company focused on delivering beauty health experiences by reinventing our consumer’s relationship with their skin, their bodies and their self-confidence. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented Vortex-Fusion Delivery System to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. HydraFacial provides a non-invasive and approachable experience with a powerful community of a/estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging aesthetics to beauty to democratize and personalize skin care solutions across ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. HydraFacial is available in over 90 countries with an install base of over 20,000 Delivery Systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. For more information, please visit www.beautyhealth.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 327 M - -
Net income 2022 5,65 M - -
Net cash 2022 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 348x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 923 M 1 923 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 704
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Beauty Health Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,77 $
Average target price 27,22 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Stanleick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Liyuan Woo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brenton L. Saunders Executive Chairman
Michael D. Capellas Independent Director
Julius Few Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY-47.14%1 949
L'ORÉAL-24.21%186 734
KAO CORPORATION-13.34%18 977
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-14.25%16 870
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-1.71%12 010
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-0.30%8 268