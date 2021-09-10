Log in
    SKIN   US88331L1089

THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY

(SKIN)
The Beauty Health Company : to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

09/10/2021
The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer, and Liyuan Woo, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit
Presentation Date: Monday, September 13, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET

Raymond James Virtual Consumer Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET

Jefferies Fitness & Wellness Summit
Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:45 a.m. ET

The presentations will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available following the live presentations.

About The Beauty Health Company
BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 18,000 Delivery Systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For investor related information, please visit https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 238 M - -
Net income 2021 -119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 83,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 198 M 3 198 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 84,1%
Managers and Directors
Clinton E. Carnell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Liyuan Woo Chief Financial Officer
Brenton L. Saunders Executive Chairman
Michael D. Capellas Independent Director
Julius Few Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY111.94%3 198
L'ORÉAL27.96%262 066
KAO CORPORATION-12.66%29 765
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED15.36%28 756
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-3.56%13 223
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-5.58%10 285