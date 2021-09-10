The Beauty Health Company : to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer, and Liyuan Woo, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit

Presentation Date: Monday, September 13, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET

Raymond James Virtual Consumer Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET

Jefferies Fitness & Wellness Summit

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:45 a.m. ET

The presentations will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available following the live presentations.

About The Beauty Health Company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 18,000 Delivery Systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For investor related information, please visit https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

