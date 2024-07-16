TORONTO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the year ended April 30, 2024.



HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the year ended April 30, 2024 were $3,045,648 compared to $2,860,435 for the same period in 2023;

The non-IFRS financial measure Net Operating Income for the year was $2,375,060 compared to $2,294,028 in 2023;

Net income for the year was $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.43 per share in 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue for the year ended April 30, 2024 improved $185,213 compared to the year ended April 30, 2023, a result of both higher property revenue and finance income.

Year ended April 30 2024 2023 Property revenue $2,792,736 $2,712,093 Finance income 252,912 148,342 Total revenues $3,045,648 $2,860,435 Net income (loss) attributable to common and special shareholders $124,478 ($778,354) Average common and special shares outstanding 1,808,360 1,808,360 Income (loss) per share $0.07 ($0.43)

Components of the $902,832 improvement in net income for the year ended April 30, 2024 compared to the year ended April 30, 2023 were:

Changes in Net Income - Year ended April 30, 2024 compared to year ended April 30, 2023 Decrease in the unfavourable fair value adjustment $702,473 Increase in finance income 104,570 Increase in net operating Income 81,032 Decrease in expenses related to strategic review 40,641 Increase in gain on disposal 17,199 Decrease in administrative expenses 485 Decrease in recovery of deferred income taxes (19,738) Increase in current taxes (23,830) Decrease in net loss $902,832

The decrease in the unfavourable fair value adjustment to investment properties was the result of a reduced upward adjustment in investment property capitalization rates during year ended April 30, 2024, as compared to the year ended April 30, 2023.

Non-IFRS financial measures

Net operating income

The non-IFRS financial measure Net Operating Income for the year ended April 30, 2024 was $2,375,060, a $81,032 increase compared with the previous year. This increase was primarily the result of improved property revenue related to higher recovery of operating costs from tenants.

Year ended April 30 2024 2023 Property revenue $2,792,736 $2,712,093 Property operating expenses (417,676) (418,065) Net operating income $2,375,060 $2,294,028

Funds from operations and Adjusted funds from operations

For the year ended April 30, 2024 the Company recorded Adjusted funds from operations of $920,029 ($0.51 per share) compared to $612,280 ($0.34 per share) in 2023.

Year ended April 30 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $124,478 ($778,354) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Adjustment to fair value of investment properties 987,885 1,690,358 Loss (gain) on sale of investment properties (2,122) 15,077 Tax on gains from sale of property 27,755 54,736 Deferred income taxes (150,082) (169,820) Funds from operations 987,914 811,997 Deduct non-operating items: Expenses related to strategic review - 40,641 Sustaining capital expenditures (67,885) (240,358) Adjusted funds from operations $920,029 $612,280 Adjusted funds from operations per share $0.51 $0.34

STRATEGIC REVIEW

The Board of Directors continually evaluates strategic directions for the Company and has engaged in discussions with potential acquirers. While the Company has engaged in some discussions within the last year, none of those discussions are active at this time. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

The Company’s annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2024, along with the Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .

Readers are cautioned that although the terms “Net Operating Income”, and “Funds From Operations” are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors

G.W.J. Pottow, President

Tel: 416-698-2591