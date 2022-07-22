Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  The Becker Milk Company Limited
  News
  Summary
THE BECKER MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:51 2022-07-21 pm EDT
13.98 CAD   -0.14%
UPDATE – THE BECKER MILK COMPANY LIMITED : 2022 Annual Financial Results
GL
The Becker Milk Co. 2022 Net Income $3.13 per Share Vs $1.96 Year Ago, Revenue $2.67 Million Vs $3.1 Million
MT
THE BECKER MILK COMPANY LIMITED : 2022 Annual Financial Results
AQ
UPDATE – The Becker Milk Company Limited: 2022 Annual Financial Results

07/22/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
TORONTO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the year ended April 30, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues for the year ended April 30, 2022 were $2,670,042 compared to $3,097,155 for the same period in 2021;
  • Net operating income for the year was $2,121,894 compared to $2,367,836 in 2021;
  • Net income for the year was $3.13 per share, compared to $1.96 per share in 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net operating income for the year ended April 30, 2022 decreased $245,942 to $2,121,894 as compared with the previous year, primarily as a result of non-recurring adjustments to property revenue resulting from completion of negotiations with Mac’s Convenience Stores Inc. regarding base rents for most of its locations. In determining net operating income the revenue reduction was partially offset by lower property operating expenses.

 Year ended
 April 30
 2022 2021 
Property revenue$2,630,175 $3,024,970 
Finance income39,867 72,185 
Total revenues$2,670,042 $3,097,155 
   
Net income attributable to common and special shareholders$5,665,984 $3,536,378 
   
Average common and special shares outstanding1,808,360 1,808,360 
   
Income per share$3.13 $1.96 
   
 Year ended
 April 30
 2022 2021 
Property revenue$2,630,175 $3,024,970 
Property operating expenses(508,281)(657,134)
Net operating income$2,121,894 $2,367,836 

        
Components of the $2,129,606 decrease in net income for the year ended April 30, 2022 compared to the year ended April 30, 2021 are:

 
Changes in net income - Year ended April 30, 2022
compared to year ended April 30, 2021
  
  
Provision for environmental liability 
Increase in fair value adjustment$2,748,000 
Decrease in current taxes76,581 
Decrease in administrative expenses43,752 
Decrease loss on disposal18,038 
Decrease in finance income(32,318)
Increase strategic review expenses(99,014)
Decrease in net operating income(245,942)
Increase in deferred tax charges(379,491)
Decrease in gain on expropriation settlement0 
Increase in net income$2,129,606 


The large increase in the fair value adjustment to investment properties resulted from revised assumptions with respect to capitalization rates and market rents reflecting market conditions as at April 30, 2022.


ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the year ended April 30, 2022 the Company recorded adjusted funds from operations of $348,427 ($0.19 per share) compared to $757,017 ($0.42 per share) in 2021.

  Year ended
  April 30
  2022 2021 
Net income$5,665,984 $3,536,378 
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:  
 Fair value adjustment to investment properties(5,993,000)(3,245,000)
 Loss (gain) on sale of investment properties4,583 22,621 
 Tax on gains from sale of property9,065 27,700 
 Deferred income taxes798,546 419,055 
 Expenses related to strategic review(102,751)(3,737)
 Sustaining capital expenditures(34,000)0 
Adjusted funds from operations$348,427 $757,017 
Adjusted funds from operations per share$0.19 $0.42 


STRATEGIC REVIEW

Since 2014 the Board of Directors has been evaluating strategic directions for the Company and has engaged in discussions with potential acquirors. While the Company has engaged in some discussions during the last quarter, none of those discussions are active at this time. During this period a programme of divesting less desirable sites has resulted in the sale of 26 investment properties. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

The Company’s annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022, along with the Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms “Net Operating Income”, and “Funds From Operations” are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors
G.W.J. Pottow, President
Tel: 416-698-2591


Financials ()
Sales 2021 3,02 M - -
Net income 2021 3,54 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,83 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,88x
Yield 2021 5,95%
Capitalization 25,3 M 19,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,50x
EV / Sales 2021 7,77x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 70,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey W. J. Pottow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Rattenbury Chief Financial Officer
George S. Panos Independent Director
George A. Duguay Independent Director
Donald Stewart Independent Director
