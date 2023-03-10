Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKG   GB00BLJNXL82

THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(BKG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:39:21 2023-03-10 am EST
4019.00 GBX   -0.42%
03:18aBerkeley confirms annual profit guidance, set for payouts
AN
03:12aFTSE to Track Wall Street Losses; Focus on U.S. Jobs Data
DJ
02:50aUK economy grows 0.3%; FirstGroup raises outlook
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkeley confirms annual profit guidance, set for payouts

03/10/2023 | 03:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Berkeley Group Holdings PLC on Friday said trading between November and February was in line with levels noted in December as the UK housebuilding sector recovers from its September 'mini budget' shock.

The Surrey-based housebuilder said its performance of around 25% lower sales from November 1 to February 28, when compared to May 1 to September 30, was "resilient" given the market volatility since the end of September.

Berkeley added that this reflected the underlying demand for homes in London and the South East.

Berkeley reaffirmed a target of pretax profit of GBP600 million for financial 2023 ending April 30, with at least GBP1.05 billion in aggregate to follow over the next two years. Pretax profit in financial 2022 was GBP551.5 million, up 6.4% from GBP518.1 million the year prior.

Cash due on exchanged forward sales is anticipated to be above GBP2.0 billion at year-end, down slightly from GBP2.17 billion a year before.

Berkeley said it working with the UK government to be in a position to sign the fire safety remediation agreement, whose deadline is Monday.

The self-remediation contract requires developers to fix unsafe buildings from the past 30 years. The new requirement follows the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, which was made deadly by flammable building cladding.

Meanwhile, Berkeley said it aims for the next GBP141.4 million shareholder return to be provided by the end of September via a combination of dividends and share buybacks.

Berkeley shares were 0.7% lower at 4,007.00 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
03:18aBerkeley confirms annual profit guidance, set for payouts
AN
03:12aFTSE to Track Wall Street Losses; Focus on U.S. Jobs Data
DJ
02:50aUK economy grows 0.3%; FirstGroup raises outlook
AN
02:23aBerkeley Group Affirms Three-Year Earnings Guidance
MT
02:14aUK housebuilder Berkeley maintains outlook amid market volatility
RE
01:52aEurope to follow Asia, Wall Street into red
AN
03/09Stocks down ahead of US nonfarm payrolls
AN
03/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/02THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for in..
FA
03/01UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 490 M 2 967 M 2 967 M
Net income 2023 454 M 541 M 541 M
Net cash 2023 414 M 493 M 493 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,90x
Yield 2023 4,49%
Capitalization 4 364 M 5 199 M 5 199 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
EV / Sales 2024 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 030
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 4 036,00 GBX
Average target price 4 216,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Charles Grenville Perrins CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Richard James Stearn Group Financial Controller
Michael William Romsey Dobson Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Armitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew William Myers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC6.97%5 199
D.R. HORTON, INC.6.51%32 207
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.97%15 342
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.14.59%12 923
PULTEGROUP, INC.19.57%12 351
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.16.77%6 592